Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at Food Security Roundtable

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host a roundtable discussion on global food security with a number of philanthropies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector entities on Monday, June 6, at 4:00 p.m. EDT.  Secretary Blinken will be joined by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

The Secretary’s opening remarks will be livestreamed on www.state.gov and www.youtube.com/statedept .

The Secretary will discuss ongoing and anticipated global food security challenges, including those resulting from Russia’s war on Ukraine, especially access to food commodities and fertilizer, and possible solutions.  He will also relay key takeaways from the May 18 Global Food Security Call to Action Ministerial and reinforce our efforts surrounding the Roadmap for Global Food Security which was released at the meeting.

