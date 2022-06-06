Natural Resource Commission to meet June 9 at George Wyth State Park

Waterloo – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m., June 9, at George Wyth State Park, Lodge, 3659 Wyth Road, in Waterloo. The meeting is open to the public.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the June 9 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Iowa Native Seed Growers Association *Management Agreement Renewal, Emergency Radio Communications Tower, Pikes Peak State Park – Clayton County Sheriff’s Department *Contract with Scott County Conservation Board, Land Management/Maintenance *Green Valley State Park, Boat Ramp Parking Expansion – Union County *Eldon Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Road Maintenance- Davis County *Contract with JEO Consulting Group, Inc.

Approve Minutes of May 12 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Brass Bluegill Award and Special Recognition - 2022

2022-2023 Deer Management Zone Hunts

*Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Iowa Native Seed Growers Association

Chapter 27 – Land and Water Conservation Fund, City and County Grant Recommendations (Fiscal Year 2022)

Contract with Iowa Regional Utilities Association

Contract with Mitchell County Conservation Board (Cedar River Water Trail Access Improvements)

Public Land Management Projects *Management Agreement Renewal, Emergency Radio Communications Tower, Pikes Peak State Park – Clayton County Sheriff’s Department *Contract with Scott County Conservation Board, Land Management/Maintenance

Public Land Acquisition Projects Goshen WMA, Lucas County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) West Salt Creek WMA, Tama County – Ron & James Wauters Little Sioux Wildlife Management Area, Clay County – INHF

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects *Green Valley State Park, Boat Ramp Parking Expansion – Union County *Eldon WMA, Road Maintenance- Davis County Maquoketa Caves State Park, Stair Fabrication and Installation - Jackson County Ingham-High Complex, Shoreline Armoring- Emmet County Randolph Access WMA, Road Maintenance-Iowa County

*Contract with JEO Consulting Group, Inc.

General Discussion Non-Resident Small Game Hunting License Discussion



Next meeting, July 13, in Ames

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc