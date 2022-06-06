College Settlement Hosts 90th June Community Supper Thursday, June 9 in Horsham Including Open House, Tours, and More
College Settlement of Philadelphia kicks off the 100th summer of their Summer Camps program on Thursday, June 9th with a Community Supper in Horsham, PA.
Pennsylvania State Senator Maria Collett will deliver remarks at the College Settlement Camp Community Supper, Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Horsham, PA.
Featuring Remarks by Pennsylvania State Senator Maria Collett
“Since 1932, a chicken supper has been provided to the families of campers and to our generous Horsham neighbors on a Thursday in June,” said Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement. “For the past 89 years, this event has been one of the biggest events in Horsham. After a two-year absence, we are happy to be hosting the June Supper, with an evening of fun that includes a bake sale with homemade ‘goodies,’ tours of the camp, hayrides, a cash raffle, a bike raffle, other basket raffles, and many fun activities for children – as well as our famous chicken dinner.”
The evening’s activities, which will center around the Davies Dining Hall at College Settlement Camps (593-597 Witmer Road, Horsham, PA 19044) will also include the re-dedication of the renovated Elliott Swimming Pool, as well as remarks from Pennsylvania State Senator Maria Collett, who represents the Twelfth Senatorial District (which includes Horsham).
In addition, College Settlement will announce their partnership with the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium for a children’s vaccination event on Saturday, June 11th at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. The Stanford Center is located at 2001 W. Lehigh Avenue (Philadelphia, PA 19132) in North Philadelphia, which is one of the major neighborhoods that bring children to College Settlement Camps each summer. All children participating in College Settlement Camp programs require a physical examination and proof of vaccination to attend this summer.
The June Supper is an opportunity for past, current and future camper families and friends, camp alumni, camp counselors and staff, as well as involved community members to visit College Settlement Camp ahead of the summer camp season, which begins on Monday, June 20th and continues through Friday, August 12th. Attendees can tour the facilities, see the recent renovations to the swimming pool, inquire about other camp activities, bring their children to see the camp, and get a feeling of what so many Philadelphians have experienced since the founding of the College Settlement summer camps programs in 1922.
Founded to serve the children of Philadelphia and their families by providing a healthy outdoor, country experience in the aftermath of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, the mission of College Settlement of Philadelphia and the College Settlement Camps is more vital than ever as the Philadelphia region copes with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For children ages 7 to 12 years old, College Settlement offers 2-week Day Camp sessions that run Monday through Friday, and campers have the opportunity to attend two 2-week sessions for a total of 4 weeks per summer. Sessions are two weeks of action-packed fun and adventure, with unforgettable experiences each day. Children will swim each day in the day camp’s beautiful, recently renovated, swimming pool, with lessons available for non-swimmers. Other fun activities include bike riding, challenge courses, sports, arts & crafts, and special occasions like “Pirate Day.”
Also offered is an Overnight Camp for children ages 8 to 12, as well as Teen Adventure programs for children ages 13 and 14 years old.
“We are proud to maintain our commitment to offering award-winning programs, while still subsidizing every child’s fee from 51 percent to 87 percent,” Dougherty noted. “College Settlement Camps continue to be one of the most affordable as well as longest established camps in the entire region. As a result of our fundraising efforts, we are proud to be able to offer our lowest prices for all our campers’ families. In addition to our lowest fees, we are also able to offer camp scholarships to families requiring additional financial assistance.”
Registration for this summer’s day camps and overnight camps, as well as the teen adventure program, is available through the College Settlement Camp website at http://www.collegesettlement.org.
