Carroll Calls Out Opponent Foster for Bike Trail Pork During Unaffordable Gas Prices
Instead of bringing pork back to IL-11, maybe Congressman Foster could actually do something about the empty grocery store shelves or ridiculously high prices his party’s policies have created”NORTH AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Carroll, Republican for Congress in Illinois' 11th Congressional District, called out his Democrat opponent today on spending and energy policy.
— Mark Carroll (IL-11)
“Rather than what many would consider pork barrel spending, I think Congressman Foster should be doing more about the empty store shelves and record breaking gas prices," said Republican, Mark Carroll. “Constituents are paying two dollars more per gallon of gas compared to last year. Spending money on bike paths is not returning money to the people so they can afford their every day bills. It's an example of how detached our leaders in Washington have become."
Congressman Bill Foster is touting a grant request he made, on his .gov website and his personal Facebook page. It approved, it would spend $4,700,000 on a 780 foot long bicycle and pedestrian bridge spanning the Fox River. At a time when gas prices are at an all time high, spending discipline would be more welcome than funding non-necessities such as this. Mark Carroll labeled Foster's announcement "tone deaf" citing constituent comments on Foster’s Facebook page which included:
“So you want credit for getting Illinois taxpayers a portion of their own money back."
“It’s not federal funding, it’s theft from hardworking Americans,” another Facebook follower asked..
“Cut spending…that’s all,” said yet another, matching well with Mark Carrol’s assessment of the sentiments in the District.
Mark Carroll explains, “People get it. Look at the responses. Even the graphic used in Foster's announcement have led some to believe that the $4.7 million dollars is already appropriated, which it isn't. The phrasing could be meant to deflect opposition to it if people believe it's a done deal. I'm announcing today that we need representation that will focus on the empty shelves problem and an energy policy forcing people to literally consider bikes because they can't afford to drive."
Mark Joseph Carroll is a candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 11th Congressional District endorsed by several townships, organizations, and elected officials. IL-11 encompasses portions of Lake, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook and Will counties. For more information, see www.markcarrollforcongress.com.
