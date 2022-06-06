The Guadalajara International Book Fair presents The Level Pelvis Method, a Guide to Pregnancy and Birthing Ease

Educational Guide Intended to be Used By Mothers To Promote Pregnancy and Birthing Ease

Hip bone misalignment involves the SI joint and pubic symphysis and will adversely affect all the deep and superficial muscles around the abdomen.” — Excerpt from The Level Pelvis Method

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. William J. Ruch DC was one of the featured authors at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2022 with his published book title, The Level Pelvis Method, a Guide to Pregnancy and Birthing Ease. The guidebook tackles giving support during pregnancy and delivery of a woman. Simplicity is beauty, they say. Thus, this book gives you simple methods that take a few minutes every day to provide relief from pain and difficulty walking or lifting a leg. Level Pelvis Method shows you how to keep the pelvis level to maximize birthing space for delivery. It provides gentle, effective methods to keep the pregnant woman active and with reduced pain throughout her pregnancy. Mobility is a significant function; the baby and the mother thrive because of this motion.

This short handbook is for pregnant women with injuries to the pelvic girdle and those attending her before, during, and after labor. It is designed to help the helper assess and level the mom’s pelvis and lessen the pain and stress of past pelvic injuries.

The Level Pelvis Method, a Guide to Pregnancy and Birthing Ease

Written by William J. Ruch DC

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

