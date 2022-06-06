Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council Receives National Award from Health Industry Leaders
Healthcare Leadership Council Honors ATIC for Enabling the Development of a Statewide Technology Infrastructure to Bridge the Digital Divide
ATIC’s innovative and unique programs are exceptional and timely for Arizonans. This award is a reflection on the hard work that ATIC has done to improve the quality of life for patients.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC) honored the Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council (ATIC) with its Redefining American Healthcare Award at a ceremony in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 1. The event was hosted by Janet Major, Associate Director for Innovation and Digital Health Arizona Telemedicine Program.
— Congressman Paul Gosar
The Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council is a non-profit organization of business, government, academic, and other relevant participants that provides expertise to effectively guide telecommunications and digital technology policy development and deployment in the state of Arizona. HLC is honoring the organization for facilitating collaboration, coordination, information sharing and communication among key public, private and nonprofit stakeholders. ATIC developed a statewide COVID-19 digital access strategy to support, schools, universities, community colleges, students, homes, libraries, health care facilities, businesses and communities.
Healthcare Leadership Council executive vice president and chief operating officer, Debbie Witchey, presented the award. “ATIC is replicating and growing outside of Arizona, and we want to take the lessons learned back to the Hill to help develop policy that will expand broadband. We have seen telehealth take off during the pandemic and people coming to recognize the value of virtual care. This organization has been leading the charge on telecommunications for decades, and as other groups work to stand up similar arrangements across the country they can look to ATIC and learn from their vast experience.”
ATIC Chairman, Mark Goldstein, accepted the award, saying, “Connectivity is only as important as the applications and connections it makes between people. From early on we have focused on education, economic development, workforce, telehealth and public safety. We continuously promote our state and federal public policy guides which discuss telehealth reimbursement, extending practice areas, and doctors and nursing compacts across state borders.”
Congressman Paul Gosar provided a statement for the ceremony. “On behalf of the entire state of Arizona, I wish to offer my heartfelt congratulations to the Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council (ATIC) for being honored by the Healthcare Leadership Council with the Redefining American Healthcare Award…. ATIC’s innovative and unique programs are exceptional and timely for Arizonans. This award is a reflection on the hard work that everyone at ATIC has done to improve the quality of life for patients and I commend them for this achievement.”
“I think we all learned the hard way over this last pandemic how important it is to have reliable and fast internet,” stated Congressman Ruben Gallego, in a video recording. “Thank you, ATIC, for everything you have been doing. Thank you, Mark, for being a guiding light especially here in South Phoenix. I look forward to seeing your continued work.”
The Healthcare Leadership Council created the Redefining American Healthcare Award to recognize best practices and programs in communities and organizations across the nation that optimize care for vulnerable patients. Award recipients are organizations developing and activating cost-effective, measurable community programs promoting a patient-centered approach to care that considers outside social factors to achieve the best outcomes.
A link to the recording of the ceremony can be found here: https://swtrc.wistia.com/medias/jhcwtjs6m6
The Healthcare Leadership Council is a coalition of chief executives of the nation’s leading healthcare companies and institutions. Follow us on Twitter at @HealthInFocus
