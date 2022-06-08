How Travis Chesinski is Taking the Music Industry by Storm with His New Single "Oceans"
According to singer and songwriter Travis Chesinski, music is the perfect art. More than beats and sounds, each song has a powerful message.MIAMI, FL, UNITES STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music is a big part of our lives. It’s the only form of communication that transcends all distances and cultures. According to singer and songwriter Travis Chesinski, music is the perfect art. More than beats and sounds, each song has a powerful message. Therefore, he has made it his mission to create timeless songs that are now taking the industry by storm.
His new single "Oceans" released this month and is scorching the streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music! Check out the links now to give it a listen
June 2022 is set to be a massive month following his debut EP release. The electronic music scene has been needing a fresh new sound for years.
Travis Chesinski is using his talent to empower and encourage everyone while spreading positivity. His impeccable vocals, unique sound and style have earned him a spot in the fiercely competitive industry. Many label his sound as the future of electronic music. His songs have continued to top the charts, with “Oceans” and “Unknown World” garnering 10m+ streams.
He says his goal is to write and produce songs that the audience relates to and will positively impact their lives.
Travis does not confine himself to one genre. His diversity sets him apart, and lovers of different genres join together to listen to his tracks.
Just like music is his haven, Travis aims to create a safe space for everyone encouraging and inspiring them in their life journey. Different brands and content creators picked up his song “Oceans,” and it has risen to a top sound on Instagram.
As he continues to thrill his fans, Travis is preparing to produce his first EP, which will be released early next year. He is also making plans for a global tour that will start in England and progress across Europe before returning to the United States and Canada.
