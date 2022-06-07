ALTUS and 3EYE TECHNOLOGIES COLLABORATE TO FULLY MOBILIZE BEDSIDE WORKSTATIONS FOR HEALTHCARE
US Manufactured Medical carts go fully mobile to make clinicians lives easier and improve patient care.
We needed a distribution partner that could help us expand our reach to help us penetrate underserved regions. 3Eye Technologies is the right business partner to help us reach our distribution goals.”BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time-strapped and Covid-weary clinicians will get a boost with new US-manufactured workstations featuring batteries that last an entire shift. Today, Altus Industries Inc, a west Michigan company, announced a strategic partnership with 3Eye Technologies, a specialized distributor, that provides mobility, security, and identity solutions.
— Joe Hillebrand
Altus plans to expand the company’s partner (reseller) base in order to expand their customer base. Altus will leverage 3Eye Technologies’ sales team, their distribution capabilities and years of experience to help Altus recruit, onboard and launch successful reseller partnerships. As a Specialized Distributor, 3Eye Technologies will help alleviate administrative burden and accelerate partner education and adoption.
“Altus workstations on wheels have become the epicenter of every clinician's shift – adding mobile and cloud services will make them even more so. Additionally, 3Eye Technologies will greatly help us expand the number of hospitals and clinics that we can serve,” said Joe Hillebrand, Director of Sales for Altus. “They will help us recruit, onboard and launch new partnerships. And most importantly, this partnership will help us to quickly and efficiently scale the support we can offer our customers.”
"Quality of care scores have become almost as important as clinical care in hospitals, especially medical facilities that serve a large body of Medicare patients. These medical carts greatly help clinicians provide more efficient and effective care,” stated Reid Estreicher, VP of Business Development, 3Eye Technologies. “During Covid, there was a lot of attention on the healthcare supply chain and our over reliance on products made overseas. Altus is a game changer – they are one of the only US based companies selling medical workstations. All products are designed and manufactured here in the United States and 80% of their product components are manufactured in the US. We’re very bullish about the impact the two companies can have on the healthcare vertical.”
“Over the past 5 years, we have had significant success growing organically,” Hillebrand adds. “Our product portfolio and capabilities as a company are on par with industry leaders which enables us to efficiently serve with some of North America’s largest health systems. When we looked at what had truly made the difference in our growth, it has been having great reseller partners along the way. In order for us to continue to scale our business, we needed a distribution partner that could help us expand our reach in the reseller community to help us penetrate some historically underserved regions across the US and Canada. 3Eye Technologies is the right business partner to help us reach our distribution goals.”
ABOUT ALTUS, INC.
Altus, Inc. builds durable, ergonomic, and stylish technology workstation solutions to improve the lives of healthcare workers. Since 2001, Altus has studied how real people work to enhance their workflow. Altus technology workstations offer optimized mobility, adjustability, access to patient data, and improved clinician well-being. Altus is based in Walker, Mich. and is one of the only U.S.-based technology workstation companies, with more than 80 percent of its product components manufactured in the United States. To learn more, visit: www.altus-inc.com
ABOUT 3EYE TECHNOLOGIES
3Eye Technologies is a value-added distributor of mobility, security, and identity solutions, committed to helping our partners identify, configure, and deliver solutions that enable seamless and secure work, wherever work gets done. To learn more, visit: www.3eyetech.com
Other