Disctopia Leads The Pack As The First Podcast Platform To Pay Podcasters 5 Cents a Stream
Disctopia Emerges as the Streaming Platform That Pays Creators the Most
We aim to create a streaming platform that helps creatives succeed financially and professionally.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The meteoric rise in podcasting has been spectacular. Today, 44% of Americans have listened to at least an episode of a podcast. With the growth rate in podcasting, the number of podcasters is increasing exponentially. Despite the growth of podcasting, a hot topic in the industry is the value of payouts to podcasters.
— Patrick Hill, Fouder of Disctopia
DISCTOPIA has decided to change the narrative and set new expectations by becoming the first podcast streaming platform to pay podcasters 5 cents per stream. Disctopia intends to grant financial freedom to indie creatives globally as a podcast platform. Being one of the latest debutants in the podcasting industry, DISCTOPIA offers more than just a better payout but provides creative space than every other platform. Interestingly, DISCTOPIA is raising the bar in ways never seen before in the podcasting industry by surpassing every other player by bringing creatives closer to financial freedom. Through DISCTOPIA, earning a dollar requires 20 streams. Unlike most streaming platforms, where it takes 53 to 751 streams to make your first $1.
"Our mission is to create a streaming platform for creatives to succeed financially and career-wise," said Patrick Hill, DISCTOPIA's founder. "We are deploying technology innovations in cloud, payment processing, and streaming to provide creatives with a first-class solution to reach their listeners."
This is indeed a grand departure in the streaming industry, where the highest rate is a little above 1 cent. DISCTOPIA is truly keeping to its words of becoming a one-stop-shop for creatives to build a voice and an audience
About Disctopia
Disctopia operates from Charlotte, North Carolina, as a streaming platform that delivers indie content from creatives to fans globally through the Disctopia App. As a company on a mission to revolutionize the independent creators' industry by allowing fans to fuel the culture. In the end, Disctopia wants to build a future where every content creator is given a fair chance to be successful.
