Warner Shares WV National Guard’s Initiative to Fill Job Vacancies

Charleston, W. Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has reached out to over 94,000 businesses registered in the state of West Virginia to inform them of the recently-launched WV National Guard Employment Network (WVGEN).

The purpose of the National Guard initiative is to connect employers with Guard members actively looking for career opportunities or better employment. With many employers expressing a need for dedicated employees in West Virginia, Secretary Warner is informing business owners of the WVGEN as a way to fill many of those vacancies.

The following email was sent last week by Secretary Warner to West Virginia business owners:

A Message From

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner:

To All West Virginia Employers

Dear West Virginia Business Owners,

There are thousands of job openings with career opportunities now available throughout the state and I want to introduce a way to help fill many of those vacancies.

The WV National Guard has recently launched a new website to help educate West Virginia employers on the process and benefits of hiring a member of the National Guard. I want to encourage you to visit this website to learn more about this great opportunity: https://www.casy4vets.org/WVNationalGuard/index.html

Our National Guard wants to connect employers looking for dedicated employees with Guard members looking for career opportunities or better employment. Currently, there are more than 6,000 service members serving in the WV National Guard.

If you have an opening, let the WV National Guard Employment Network help you fill that vacancy. National Guard members are (1) drug tested at least annually, (2) most have a secret security clearance, and (3) trained and proficient in adapting to just about any work environment.

The WV National Guard's Employment Network is a great resource for military job seekers and employers alike. Once you click on the link above to learn more about this opportunity, you can register your business by clicking on the box that reads: "Employers Click Here".

For more information, you can also contact Colonel Mark Merritt, Director of Human Resources at the WV National Guard, by email at mark.a.merritt.mil@army.mil or by phone at (304) 561-6614.

Thanks for your consideration,