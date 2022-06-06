June 6 – June 10, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, June 6 8:30 a.m. Attend Governor’s Education Symposium

Location: Pendry Park City, 2417 W. High Mountain Road, Park City 10:30 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Virtual meeting 1:15 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, June 7 8:30 a.m. Speak at Federalist Society event

Location: Virtual meeting 9:15 a.m. Meet with Tyson Smith, CEO of Reading Horizons

Location: Governor’s Office 11 a.m. Meet with State Auditor John Dougall

Location: Governor’s Office 1:15 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office 1:45 p.m. Interview Supreme Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office 4:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of education

Location: Governor’s Office 6 p.m. Speak at Utah Association of Public Charter Schools

Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton

Wednesday, June 8 7:45 a.m. Speak at Junior Achievement’s Annual Governor’s Breakfast

Location: JA City Salt Lake, 444 W. 100 South, 4th Floor

MEDIA ACCESS 9:10 a.m. Interview Supreme Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office 11:45 a.m. Speak at COVID-19 recognition event

Location: Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City 1:30 p.m. Speak at Rural Service Provider Tech Symposium

Location: Top Golf, 920 Jordan River Blvd., Midvale 3 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet group

Location: Cannon Building 1-RM 125, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City

Thursday, June 9 7:30 a.m. Speak at Park City Rotary Club event

Location: O’Shucks Bar & Grill, 8178 Gorgoza Pines Rd., Park City 9:30 a.m. Visit Department of Natural Resources

Location: 1594 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City 1:15 p.m. Speak at Servicemember of the Year Awards

Location: Capitol Rotunda

MEDIA ACCESS 2:15 p.m. Participate in the Helper Project discussion

Location: Governor’s Office 2:30 p.m. Meet with Rich Linder, CEO of Xenter

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, June 10 11:20 a.m. Speak at Governor’s Honors Academy

Location: Southern Utah University Hunter Conference Center (Great Hall), Cedar City 8:30 p.m. Speak at the opening ceremony of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games

Location: Southern Utah University Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City





Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, June 6 8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room 9:30 a.m. Interview with Red Rock Radio

Location: Virtual 10:30 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Virtual 11:20 a.m. Participate in prison discussion

Location: Virtual meeting 2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 4:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Girls State

Location: Weber State University, Shepherd Union, 3910 West Campus Dr, Ogden

Tuesday, June 7 1:15 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office 1:45 p.m. Participate in Supreme Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office 4:15 p.m. Meet with Sen. Derek Kitchen

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, June 8 9:10 a.m. Participate in Supreme Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office 11:45 a.m. Speak at COVID-19 recognition event

Location: Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City 1:30 p.m. Meet and greet with the third Return Utah cohort

Location: Rampton Room 3 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet group

Location: Cannon Building-1-RM 125, 288 N 1460 W

Thursday, June 9 10 a.m. Visit Ute Indian Tribe

Location: Fort Duchesne 12 p.m. Attend lunch and roundtable meeting with Ute Indian Tribe

Location: Ute Indian Tribe Big Springs Fish Hatchery

Friday, June 10 9 a.m. Participate in Supreme Court Deliberations discussion

Location: Virtual meeting 10 a.m. Speak at Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs’ 10-year anniversary event

Location: Taylorsville State Office Building, 4315 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville 11:30 a.m. Visit the grave of Martha Hughes Cannon

Location: Salt Lake City Cemetery 6:15 p.m. Attend the 53rd Annual Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner

Location: The Little America Hotel

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###