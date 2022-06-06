June 6 – June 10, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, June 6
8:30 a.m. Attend Governor’s Education Symposium
Location: Pendry Park City, 2417 W. High Mountain Road, Park City
10:30 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Virtual meeting
1:15 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, June 7
8:30 a.m. Speak at Federalist Society event
Location: Virtual meeting
9:15 a.m. Meet with Tyson Smith, CEO of Reading Horizons
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with State Auditor John Dougall
Location: Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
1:45 p.m. Interview Supreme Court candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
4:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of education
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Speak at Utah Association of Public Charter Schools
Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton
Wednesday, June 8
7:45 a.m. Speak at Junior Achievement’s Annual Governor’s Breakfast
Location: JA City Salt Lake, 444 W. 100 South, 4th Floor
MEDIA ACCESS
9:10 a.m. Interview Supreme Court candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
11:45 a.m. Speak at COVID-19 recognition event
Location: Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Speak at Rural Service Provider Tech Symposium
Location: Top Golf, 920 Jordan River Blvd., Midvale
3 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet group
Location: Cannon Building 1-RM 125, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City
Thursday, June 9
7:30 a.m. Speak at Park City Rotary Club event
Location: O’Shucks Bar & Grill, 8178 Gorgoza Pines Rd., Park City
9:30 a.m. Visit Department of Natural Resources
Location: 1594 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City
1:15 p.m. Speak at Servicemember of the Year Awards
Location: Capitol Rotunda
MEDIA ACCESS
2:15 p.m. Participate in the Helper Project discussion
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with Rich Linder, CEO of Xenter
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, June 10
11:20 a.m. Speak at Governor’s Honors Academy
Location: Southern Utah University Hunter Conference Center (Great Hall), Cedar City
8:30 p.m. Speak at the opening ceremony of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games
Location: Southern Utah University Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, June 6
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Interview with Red Rock Radio
Location: Virtual
10:30 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Virtual
11:20 a.m. Participate in prison discussion
Location: Virtual meeting
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
4:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Girls State
Location: Weber State University, Shepherd Union, 3910 West Campus Dr, Ogden
Tuesday, June 7
1:15 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
1:45 p.m. Participate in Supreme Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office
4:15 p.m. Meet with Sen. Derek Kitchen
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Wednesday, June 8
9:10 a.m. Participate in Supreme Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office
11:45 a.m. Speak at COVID-19 recognition event
Location: Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet and greet with the third Return Utah cohort
Location: Rampton Room
3 p.m. Meet with sub-cabinet group
Location: Cannon Building-1-RM 125, 288 N 1460 W
Thursday, June 9
10 a.m. Visit Ute Indian Tribe
Location: Fort Duchesne
12 p.m. Attend lunch and roundtable meeting with Ute Indian Tribe
Location: Ute Indian Tribe Big Springs Fish Hatchery
Friday, June 10
9 a.m. Participate in Supreme Court Deliberations discussion
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Speak at Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs’ 10-year anniversary event
Location: Taylorsville State Office Building, 4315 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville
11:30 a.m. Visit the grave of Martha Hughes Cannon
Location: Salt Lake City Cemetery
6:15 p.m. Attend the 53rd Annual Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner
Location: The Little America Hotel
