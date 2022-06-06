Chloe Adona Embodies a New Brand of Young Feminine Strength in “Stranger Things” and “Reinfield”
The Filipina actress aims to set new standards in strength and beauty in her quest to become a role model for the AAPI communityLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teen actress Chloe Adona makes it look easy. From going all-in on shaving her head for her role as Nine in “Stranger Things” to kicking vampire butt as Mandy in the upcoming movie “Reinfield” to writing and singing her own music, the rising onscreen force is redefining what it means to be young and female in Hollywood.
“Stranger Things” has been known to push the boundaries in modern TV, and Adona’s look is no exception. Adona had to shear off her locks to play Nine, the sister of Eleven, one of the series' popular central figure. But Adona took on the task with excitement, embracing her new look as a way to inspire other teens and even those in the AAPI community to forge their own beauty standards and embrace their strength as individuals.
In 2023, Adona will continue to embody that individualism and strength in a triumphant new role as Mandy in Universal Studios’ upcoming vampire movie “Reinfield.”
Off-screen, Adona is also a talented musician. She is releasing a new single which she penned and sings. It will be released on all streaming platforms and is produced by the Emmy-nominated songwriting and production team of Doug Rockwell and Tova Livtin.
“I enjoy taking on roles that showcase the strength and intelligence we have as young women,” said Adona. “My roles in “Stranger Things” and “Reinfield” have allowed me to do this, whether it’s through shaving my head and embracing a bold new standard of beauty or slaying vampires. I also hope to inspire other members of the AAPI community to chase their dreams in the entertainment industry and especially serve as a positive role model for young AAPI community members.”
