Lane Closures This Week on I-80 Woodland Interchange Job

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists to lane closures this week on its Interstate 80 Woodland/Shawville Interchange project at mile marker 123. Crews will be working to place epoxy surfaces on the new I-80 bridges at the interchange in Clearfield County.

The epoxy work will require lane closures eastbound and westbound Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9. Motorists will encounter lane closures in each direction in the area of the bridges and should be alert for channelizing devices and signs/message boards about the restrictions. Once one side of each bridge is complete, crews will change to the other side and close the corresponding lanes.

Started in 2020, overall work on the project has included replacing the I-80 bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $17.9 million job, which will continue through the 2022 construction season. PennDOT anticipates completion near the end of October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

