Salem Baptist Church Sponsors Parking Lot Party and Concert on June 11

Salem Baptist Church logo

Parking Lot Party Flyer with images of performing artist and colorful text with the date and time of event.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem Baptist Church’s Youth and Young Adult Ministry will sponsor a FREE “Parking Lot Party and Concert” on Saturday, June 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is a continuation of Salem’s Centennial Celebration. Salem has promised 100 hours of service to the Omaha community and this event will provide hours towards that goal.

The event includes something for every member of the family. The community is invited to attend and enjoy the following:

• A DJ
• Food, including snow cones and popcorn
• Games - bounce houses, soccer, basketball, checkers, 4-Square, darts, giant Connect 4, giant Jenga and more
• Face painting

Immediately following the festivities (starting at 5:30 p.m; doors open at 5 p.m.), performances by the following artists will commence:

• K-Drama, an accomplished rap artist and music producer from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is known for his creative prowess and humble heart.
• Andre Right from Omaha, Nebraska, a budding hip hop artist, performer and songwriter. Andre Right is walking in his own path with Christian Rap being at the forefront.
• Roger That, a musician from the Omaha community who inspires the city with his motivational messages.

For more information about Youth Day and the Christian Hip-Hop Concert, contact Minister Brandon Whitaker at (734) 644-2855.

About the Salem Baptist Church
Led by Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, the Salem Baptist Church is transforming lives by Exalting the Savior, Evangelizing the Lost, Equipping the Saints and Expanding the Kingdom of God. Located at 3131 Lake Street in Omaha, Salem is home to the largest African American church population in the State of Nebraska. The church was founded in 1922 and has played important roles in the history of African Americans in Omaha, and in the city's religious community. Church leadership has impacted the city in a variety of ways. Long-time Pastor Rev. J.C. Wade was recognized in the Congressional Record in 2000.

Brandon Whitaker
Salem Baptist Church
+1 734-644-2855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

