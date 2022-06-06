DATCP Lifts Movement Restrictions from Barron County Areas Affected by HPAI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 6, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF​



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) today released three zones in Barron County where poultry movement restrictions were put in place to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). All restricted zones in Wisconsin have now been released.​



The statewide special order prohibiting the movement of all domestic birds to events where they commingle with other birds and then disperse remains in effect. This order is separate from the restricted zones and remains in effect until 30 days following the last detection of HPAI in domestic flocks.

Flocks in 14 counties have tested positive for HPAI. DATCP urges poultry owners to remain vigilant and continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect birds from the virus. Flock owners are also reminded to register where their animals are kept, which is required by state law. Registration helps DATCP's response efforts during animal disease outbreaks.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). For updates on how the virus is affecting domestic birds in Wisconsin, visit DATCP's HPAI webpage.



###



Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

