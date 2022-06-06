Meeting with the Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Mark Bowman

TAJIKISTAN, June 6 - On June 6, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with the Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Mark Bowman, who is in Tajikistan to participate in the Second Dushanbe Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028.

During the meeting, issues of expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development were considered.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation and noted that over 30 years of relations between Tajikistan and the Bank, cooperation in various fields has developed and today is at a high level of partnership.

To date, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has financed 150 projects in Tajikistan worth more than $850 million, the implementation of which plays a significant role in the development of the country's economy.

As part of Tajikistan's cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, it was considered necessary to raise more funds for the development of the private sector, increase economic activity, support for manufacturing businesses, including the final processing of agricultural products and the development of the country's financial system.

During the meeting, issues of implementing measures to eliminate the negative consequences of the pandemic for the country's economy, attracting funds and investments for the implementation of hydropower projects in Tajikistan were discussed.

Other issues of mutual interest were also touched upon at the meeting.