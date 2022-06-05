Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman

TAJIKISTAN, June 5 - On June 5, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram from the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, states in particular:

"Your Excellency,

In connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Czech Republic, I extend to you my warm congratulations and good wishes.

Assessing the three decades we have passed together, I would like to note with satisfaction the process of comprehensive expansion and consistent strengthening of bilateral cooperation between our countries in all areas of mutual interest.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I would like to emphasize the importance of further promotion of friendship and cooperation between Tajikistan and the Czech Republic for the benefit of our peoples based on the principles of mutual understanding, mutual respect and trust.

I wish you, Mr. President, health and further success, and peace, tranquility, sustainable development and prosperity to the friendly people of the Czech Republic.”

The congratulatory telegram from the President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, reads, in particular:

"Your Excellency,

Let me respectfully note that on June 5, 2022, the Czech Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

It is with great pleasure that I would like to sincerely congratulate our countries on this event and express my wish that the friendly relations between the Czech Republic and Tajikistan continue to develop and expand in all areas of mutual interest.

I wish you, Your Excellency, and the people of your country success and prosperity.”