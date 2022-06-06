Submit Release
Meeting with the Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen

TAJIKISTAN, June 6 - On June 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met at the Palace of the Nation with the Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen, who is in Tajikistan to participate in the Second Dushanbe Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028.

During the meeting, the current state and further cooperation between Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank were discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, called the participation of the Bank's representatives in the Second Dushanbe Water Conference a sign of support for Tajikistan's initiatives in promoting the World Water Agenda.

Satisfaction was expressed with the development of partnership relations between Tajikistan and the Bank for 24 years of cooperation, which is carried out at a high level in all important areas.

It was noted that the bank's financing package in Tajikistan today includes 175 investment projects, and their amount is more than two billion US dollars.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, agriculture, healthcare, education, municipalities and finance. It should be noted that 17 projects worth $900 million are being implemented in these areas.

The meeting also discussed issues of financing for the implementation of projects in the fields of hydropower, transport, education and infrastructure development.

Gratitude was expressed to the Bank for its support in preventing the spread of the pandemic and mitigating its consequences.

