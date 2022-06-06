Meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin

TAJIKISTAN, June 6 - On June 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin, who is in Dushanbe to take part in the Second Dushanbe Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development", 2018-2028.

The issues of cooperation of Tajikistan with the United Nations and its institutions have been considered at the meeting.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the level of fruitful cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Nations and the organization's support of Tajikistan's global initiatives on water and climate issues.

The adoption of eight resolutions on water by consensus of the General Assembly of the Organization, the organization and holding of the Second International Conference on International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" was called a good and significant result of this cooperation.

It was expressed confidence that the next high-level meeting on water issues in Dushanbe will actively facilitate the goals and objectives of the "Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development", the expansion of action and partnership of countries to contribute to the Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction, Addis Ababa Action Agenda, the Paris Agreement and the New Urban Agenda.

The issues of climate change and mitigation of its consequences, population growth, problems with access to clean water and attraction of funds in this direction were also discussed during the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on solving the problems of changing the hydrological cycle, the use of water and energy resources, prevention of disasters, floods and droughts, food security and melting of glaciers.

The meeting discussed the holding of the United Nations Conference on the Mid-Term Review of Water Decade to be held in New York in 2023, as well as other issues of mutual interest.