Lithium-Ion Battery Expert Martin Kepman to Discuss EV Adoption on The Subject Matter Experts Podcast

Manganese expert Martin Kepman will speak on the future of Manganese and its importance and why EV adoption will be on the rise on the The Subject Matter Experts Podcast by Qamar Zaman

Saint-Laurent, Quebec, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium-Ion Battery Expert and Manganese Futurist Martin Kepman will Discuss EV adoption & Manganese Demand on The Subject Matter Experts Podcast by Qamar Zaman.

Hosted by Qamar Zaman of The Subject Matter Experts, Lithium-Ion Battery Expert and Manganese Futurist Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Corp, has agreed to participate and discuss the company’s future becoming a key player.

The podcast topics will cover:



Martin Kepman and his background as an entrepreneur. Why will the Battery hill mining project located in Woodstock NB, Canada be poised to become a prime location to mine manganese? Where are some of the other important EV manganese mining operations and what are the different types of manganese mines that exist in the world? What makes Manganese X’s metallurgical reduction process unique? What’s important about both the Biden administration’s executive order titled “America’s Supply Chains,” and the reactivation of the Defense Production Act for U.S. critical-minerals supply? How will the 240 projected new Giga factories impact Manganese X Energy Corp once they become operational? New developments in the lithium-ion battery for the EV vehicle market.

About Martin Kepman

For the past 40 years, Martin Kepman has been working as a business development and management consultant, advising companies in different industries from software, soft-goods, printing, food to mining. Learn more on LinkedIn



About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC:QB:MNXXF) (FRANKFURT:9SC2) with its head office in Montreal QC, owns 100% of the Battery Hill property project (1,228 hectares) located in New Brunswick Canada. Learn more about Manganese X Energy on the official website.

About Qamar Zaman - Host of Subject Matter Experts Podcast

Qamar Zaman is a digital growth consultant and the host of the Subject Matter Expert Podcast Powered by KISS PR, a leading PR startup. Learn more about Qamar Zaman on his LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include statements with respect to the future exploration performance of Manganese X Energy Corp (the “Company”). This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company’s filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this publication and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

Source:

https://news.manganesexenergycorp.com/the-manganese-battery-hill-project-in-new-brunswick-canada-celebrates-elon-musk-tesla-battery-day_14366.html

https://evadoption.com/ev-sales/ev-sales-forecasts





Media contact az@kisspr.com

