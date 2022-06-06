Temporary road and ramp closures in central Iowa for the 2022 Ironman triathlon competition begin Sunday morning, June 12

AMES, Iowa – June 6, 2022– Six Iowa DOT roadways and ramps in central Iowa will be temporarily closed on Sunday, June 12, at 6 a.m. for the 2022 Ironman triathlon competition, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 1 Office.

Below is a list of scheduled temporary road and ramp closures on Iowa DOT routes (see map):

Iowa 28 from the Iowa 5 bypass to Park Ave from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eastbound exit ramp from Iowa 5 to Veterans Parkway from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Exit ramp closures at exits 100 and 106 on Interstate 80 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Exit 65 on I-35 closed from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound Iowa 92 from Adair County Road P-28 to U.S. 169 in Winterset from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Detour route is Adair County Road P-28 to I-80, I-80 east to I-35, and I-35 south to Iowa 92)

Northbound U.S. 169 from Iowa 92 to Cumming Road from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Gary Kretlow at 515-450-8821 or gary.kretlowjr@iowadot.us