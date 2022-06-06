Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,235 in the last 365 days.

Temporary road and ramp closures in central Iowa for the 2022 Ironman triathlon competition begin Sunday morning, June 12

AMES, Iowa – June 6, 2022– Six Iowa DOT roadways and ramps in central Iowa will be temporarily closed on Sunday, June 12, at 6 a.m. for the 2022 Ironman triathlon competition, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 1 Office.

Below is a list of scheduled temporary road and ramp closures on Iowa DOT routes (see map):

  • Iowa 28 from the Iowa 5 bypass to Park Ave from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Eastbound exit ramp from Iowa 5 to Veterans Parkway from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Exit ramp closures at exits 100 and 106 on Interstate 80 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Exit 65 on I-35 closed from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Eastbound Iowa 92 from Adair County Road P-28 to U.S. 169 in Winterset from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Detour route is Adair County Road P-28 to I-80, I-80 east to I-35, and I-35 south to Iowa 92)
  • Northbound U.S. 169 from Iowa 92 to Cumming Road from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Gary Kretlow at 515-450-8821 or gary.kretlowjr@iowadot.us

You just read:

Temporary road and ramp closures in central Iowa for the 2022 Ironman triathlon competition begin Sunday morning, June 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.