Lotus Bakeries to Invest $84 Million and Add 62 Jobs for a Second Expansion in Mebane

Snack food company, Lotus Bakeries, will create 62 new jobs in Alamance County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. In a second expansion in a year, the company will invest more than $84 million to add a new production facility at its Mebane location.

“The decision of Lotus Bakeries once again to expand operations in Alamance County shows that when businesses come here, they can grow here,” said Governor Cooper. “Lotus knows the strength of our economy and workforce and this expansion underscores their desire to continue thriving in North Carolina.”

After 90 years, Lotus Bakeries continues to evolve the product lines of its Biscoff and BEAR brands. With 12 global production plants, the company only produces the Biscoff cookie at its headquarters in Belgium and North Carolina, which opened in 2019. Since opening in Mebane, Lotus has grown its only U.S. manufacturing plant to 237,000 square feet, with this project providing an additional 171,000 to the site, adding two more production lines, warehouse operations, and employee amenities.

“We are thrilled to further expand our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina,” says Margo Joris, General Manager of Lotus Bakeries US. “This expansion project will substantially increase our capacity in our plant in Mebane and we look forward to attract skilled employees to join our exciting journey.”

“Lotus Bakeries’ total investment in our state is expected to exceed $200 million,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Companies are depending on North Carolina’s skilled talent to help them meet business demands. The First in Talent plan outlines the strategy to achieving our goals and providing employers with a diverse talent pool for their present needs and future growth.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Lotus’ new expansion in North Carolina. New positions include operators, technicians, and material handlers, with a collective average annual salary of $47,873, exceeding Alamance County’s overall average annual wage of $46,999. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $2.9 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $120,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Lotus’ expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“I am so pleased that Lotus Bakeries is continuing its investment in Alamance County and North Carolina, demonstrating our commitment to pro-business policies and the opportunities available to grow and thrive,” said N.C. Senator Amy S. Galey.

“This announcement is outstanding news for our region,” said N.C. Representative Ricky Hurtado. “Lotus continues to be an excellent corporate partner and this expansion in the heart of North Carolina is a testament to the quality people that live and work here in our great community.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the City of Mebane, the Alamance Chamber of Commerce, and Alamance County.

