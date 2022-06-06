Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Phone Call with Holy See Secretary of State Parolin

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Holy See Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.  The two discussed Venezuela and the importance of the negotiations between the regime and the Unitary Platform as the best path toward resolving the crisis.  They also discussed the continued global consequences of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, including ways to address the global food security crisis, and affirmed their commitment to supporting those suffering from its terrible effects.  They further raised bilateral cooperation on other global issues of mutual concern.

