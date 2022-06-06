Submit Release
Florida Department of Health Promotes Generator Safety Ahead of 2022 Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday


Tallahassee, Fla. — On May 6, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7071 authorizing a Disaster Preparedness Supplies Sales Tax Holiday from May 28 to June 10, 2022. This tax holiday includes portable generators and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors/alarms*.

CO is an invisible, odorless, poisonous gas produced by burning fuels. "CO poisoning cases spike during and after tropical storms and hurricanes from misplacement of portable generators," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Carina Blackmore. "Proper placement of portable generators can help prevent CO-related hospitalizations and deaths."

Floridians can prevent CO poisoning by using portable generators safely and installing CO detectors/alarms on all livable levels near sleeping areas in every home. Watch our Portable Generator Safety Public Service Announcement and visit our carbon monoxide poisoning prevention webpage for additional information. For CO poisoning data, visit the Florida Environmental Public Health Tracking website.

If you have a poisoning emergency, call the Florida Poison Control Center Network at 1-800-222-1222. For all medical emergencies, call 911 immediately.

*Portable generators $1000 or less, and CO detectors/alarms $70 or less.

About the Florida Department of Health

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.

Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

 

