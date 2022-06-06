Motorists reminded of reduced speed limits on paving project between Cody and Powell

Motorists are being reminded about reduced speed limits on the $1.47 million pavement improvement project through the 3-lane section of US14A between Cody and Powell.

Contractor Century Companies, Inc., of Lewistown, Mont., started paving the project May 30.

"Speed limits inside the work zone are reduced to 30 mph, and the contractor is trying to maintain 2-way traffic at all times with minimal delays to allow trucks to drive in and out of the work zone," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "That includes the 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. commuter times."

Frost expects project activities to continue into late June.

Work on the project consists of rotomilling of 1 inch of the existing roadway, a 2-inch asphalt pavement overlay, plant mix wearing course asphalt, guardrail replacement on the Shoshone River bridge, and other work.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for this project. "The contractor is responsible for accommodating oversized farm equipment through the project with prior notification from farmers," Frost said.

The Corbett Bridge highway improvement project is located on US14A between Cody and Powell from milepost 5.59 north 1.85 miles toward Powell to milepost 7.54. It consists of the 3-lane highway section through the Corbett Bridge area.

This section of US14A roadway was originally constructed to its current 3-lane configuration in 2001. The normal service life for pavement, prior to needing rehabilitation and pavement repairs, is 20 years.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.

