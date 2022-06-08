Content Creators On Disctopia Can Now Stream And Sell Merch To Their Fans From One Easy-To-Use Platform
Listeners can now discover new podcast shows while shopping through exclusive merch, all through the Disctopia App.
There's no better way to cultivate your listener's community than through merch; we're making it easier for your listeners to support you and your content,”CHARLOTTE, NC, US, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disctopia today announced the integration of its easy-to-use streaming platform with the merchandise. Having access to recognizable brand identity and being able to connect with their most loyal fans further opens up a new avenue for indie artists and podcasters. The merch will now appear in the Disctopia App and Web platform on each podcaster's page alongside their podcast episodes.
Disctopia's goal is to tie content and merchandise together in one app. This way, listeners can shop through a genre of merchandise while listening to an episode of their favorite podcast show uninterrupted.
"There's no better way to cultivate your listener's community than through merch; we're making it easier for your listeners to support you and your content," said Patrick Hill, the founder of Disctopia and the Executive Director of A Cultivated Mindset. "It's one of the core missions of Disctopia to create a stronger connection between indie creatives and their teeming fans. This new integration brings us closer to that dream as we are able to bring together podcast shows, audio, and artist's merchandise on the same platform."
Disctopia makes it easier for artists and fans to connect, according to our core mission of providing creative and financial freedom to independent content creators. Even though it may seem like another article of clothing, merch has always been a way for fans to connect with their favorite artists.
Whether it's a colorful hoodie, beanie cap, coffee mug, or graphic t-shirt, listeners can shop the exclusive merchandise from all of their favorite creatives on the Disctopia App or the web version of Disctopia. You'll have an amazing podcast listening and merch shopping experience on the Disctopia platform.
About Disctopia
Disctopia operates from Charlotte, North Carolina, as a streaming platform dedicated to delivering indie content from creatives to fans globally through the Disctopia App. As a company on a mission to revolutionize the independent creators' industry by allowing fans to fuel the culture. We are reimagining content streaming by providing access to content from indie creatives. In the end, Disctopia wants to build a future where every content creator is given a fair chance to be successful.
