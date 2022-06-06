Milk Powder Market to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR to Push Valuation to USD 50.1 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is expected to dominate the global milk powder market, holding 23.9% share in 2022 and it's projected that this will grow with a CAGR of 4.6%. Among types whole-milk powders are dominating at 50%, growing steadily over five years until 2032 when they're expected account for more than 60 percent or so again! Bakery & confectionary products also have some strong numbers--they've already made up 40

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The milk powder market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of around 4.5% and top valuation of USD 50.1 Bn by 2032. Milk powder is manufactured from several types of milk, which determines its content. After using spray drying or roller drying method we get the milk powder which makes the product is simple to store and carry, lowering storage and transportation expenses.



In addition, one cup of milk powder has four times the nutritional value of a cup of liquid milk. A scoop of skim milk powder can offer 30% of your daily calcium needs, as well as other critical minerals including selenium, phosphorous, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. It also helps with weight loss and is low in cholesterol, making it an excellent nutraceutical for treating heart disease and obesity.

Thus, the milk powder market is expected to show significant growth owing to the growing demand for shelf stable functional foods.

Ask for Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14898

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global milk powder market is expected to be valued at USD 34.5 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow with significant CAGR of around 5%.

North America is expected to dominate the global milk powder market holding 23.9% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with CAGR of around 4.6% over the forecast period. Followed by

Among the type, whole milk powder is dominating the type segment holding more than 50% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 4.1% over the forecasted period.

Bakery & confectionary is dominating the application segment holding more than 40% market share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Among the distribution channel segment B2B distribution channel is dominating the segment holding around 70% of market share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

The key players involved in the milk powder market are continuously expanding their product portfolio in order to gain competitive advantage in the market. In addition to this, these key players are also involving into merger and acquisition activities in order to reduce the competition and increase their hold on to the market.

Key Companies Profiled are: Nestlé, Danone, Groupe Lactalis, Fonterra, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Dean Foods, Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Kraft Foods, Saputo, Parmalat, The Kraft Heinz Company

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14898

For instance –

In July 2020, Mead Johnson who is one of the world’s leading international pediatric nutrition company launched new milk powder globally.

In November 2019, Nestle who is one of the leading food and nutrition giant introduced high end milk powder products for Chinese family consumers.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Milk Powders market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on type (whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, fat filled milk powder, other milk powder), application (nutritional food, infant formulas, bakery & confectionary, others), and distribution channel (b2b, b2c (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, retail stores, online retail)) across seven major regions of the world.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14898

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain:

Milk Protein Market Analysis: Milk protein market is valued at USD 11.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 19.7 Bn by 2032.

Seaweed Protein Market Forecast: Seaweed protein market size is valued at USD 456.2 Mn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Organic Seed Market Growth: Organic seed market is valued at USD 4.2 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to increase at an annual rate of around 8.7% between 2023 and 2032.

Canned Tuna Market Overview: Canned tuna market is valued at USD 9.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 15.0 Bn by 2032.

Collagen Hydrolysates Market Sales: Collagen hydrolysates market size exceeded USD 1.1 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 7.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Cocoa Liquor Market Size: Cocoa liquor market value is expected to reach US$ 8,656.3 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% for 2021-31.

Carnauba Wax Market Share: Carnauba wax market is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 4.2% during the period 2022-2032.

Mussels Market Outlook: Mussels market is accelerating with a CAGR of 4.6% by 2022-2032.

Protein Powder Market Demand: Protein powder market size exceeded USD 22.3 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 7.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Mineral Premixes Market Trend: The global mineral premixes market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 761.1 Mn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 8.6% by 2022-2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/milk-powder-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs