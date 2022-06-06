Top Trends Driving the Global Healthcare Chatbots Market | Size Will Cross USD 594.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Growth - CAGR of 20.3%, Market Trends – The rise in the awareness for self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatments.

The increasing internet penetration, rising usage of smart well-being devices, and the rising need for virtual health assistance are driving the demand for the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Chatbots Market is forecasted to be worth USD 594.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to expand exponentially over the forecast period. The growth in the demand for chatbots apps is due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smart wellbeing devices, and increasing awareness of self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatment. The rising need for virtual health assistance is expected to further drive the market growth. During the forecast timeline, a lack of expertise in the development of chatbots is expected to hinder the market growth.

Healthcare Chatbots Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Healthcare Chatbots market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Healthcare Chatbots market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Healthcare Chatbots market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

In February 2017, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around USD 36.0 million, Nuance Communications had acquired Noida-based mobile value-added services company mCarbon Tech Innovations. This is a tailored deal for Nuance that will further extend its current Value-Added Services and subscription business services portfolio, which is currently distributed throughout Latin America, Northern America, Europe, and Australia, and boost the carriers' services in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

During the forecast timeframe, the software segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 20.5%. The growth of diverse applications for patients and health care providers is expected to fuel segmental growth.

Over the forecasted period, the healthcare provider segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 20.5%. Significant medical records, such as patient information, hospital inventory, billing records, and patient medical records, are managed by healthcare facilities. Increasing patient flows in hospitals and clinics will create tremendous demand for healthcare chatbot applications by offering interactive assistance for healthcare facility operations.

It is expected that North America will have the largest market over the forecasted period. Insurance providers such as Medicaid and Medicare are decreasing the operating expenses of procedures that lead to inflows from clinics and ambulatory surgical services.

Leading Companies of the Healthcare Chatbots Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation, among others.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Healthcare Chatbots market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Healthcare Chatbots Market on the basis of deployment, component, application, end-user, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

Symptom checking & Medication Assistance

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Insurance Companies

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Healthcare Chatbots market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Healthcare Chatbots market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Healthcare Chatbots market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Healthcare Chatbots industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Healthcare Chatbots market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Healthcare Chatbots industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

