Irrigation Automation Market 2020: Competitive Landscape, Development Status, Forecast and Growth by 2028

Market Size – USD 2.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.2%, Market Trends – Integration of smart technologies in agricultural activities

Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and installation of irrigation automation systems are key factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global irrigation automation market size is expected to reach USD 11.28 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives of governments related to water conservation and rising deployment and installation of irrigation automation systems in various countries across the globe. Governments are focusing intently on reducing water wastage, which is an issue that primarily arises due to imprecise nature of irrigation water distribution systems. Rising government investment on promoting technological advancements in conventional agrarian irrigation techniques is expected further to boost growth of the irrigation automation system market during the forecast period. Collaborations with IT companies for the purpose of deployment of automation in irrigation systems, which would allow state government authorities to release and control the flow of irrigated water remotely, based on real-time demand from farmers is such areas.

The study on the Global Irrigation Automation Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Irrigation Automation market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Irrigation Automation industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Irrigation Automation industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, YAMIT Filtration and The Toro Company entered into a strategic partnership to offer advanced irrigation filtration systems for greenhouse and agricultural operations. The partnership is expected to make TORO the sole supplier of YAMIT’s industry-leading filtration solutions in Canada, United States, and Mexico.

Time-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to apply water in the necessary quantity at the right time has resulted in increasing utilization of time-based systems.

Drip irrigation segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Subsurface drip irrigation prevents wastage of water due to runoff and evaporation, which is resulting in its increasing utilization owing to rising awareness among growers regarding the importance of water conservation.

Controllers segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global irrigation automation market in 2020. Increasing demand for timers or volume-controlled metering valves used to limit the flow of water is expected to boost revenue growth of the controllers segment going ahead.

Agricultural segment accounted for largest revenue share in the irrigation automation market in 2020. Integration of smart technologies in agricultural activities and rising utilization of sensor network technology are key factors boosting segment revenue growth.

Leading Companies of the Irrigation Automation Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Netafim, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, and Nelson Irrigation.

Furthermore, the report divides the Irrigation Automation market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global irrigation automation market on the basis of automation type, irrigation type, component, end-use, and region:

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Volume-based

Time-based

Computer-based Control System

Real-time-based

Irrigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Drip Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Surface Irrigation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Controllers

Sprinklers

Valves

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Agricultural

Non-agricultural

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Irrigation Automation market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Irrigation Automation market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Irrigation Automation Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Irrigation Automation market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Irrigation Automation market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Irrigation Automation market

