Expedience Software is Excited to Have Presented at the 2022 APMP Bid & Proposal Convention
Expedience Software’s EVP of Sales & Marketing was scheduled to present at the 2022 APMP Bid and Proposal Convention in Grapevine, Texas.MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manchester NH: Expedience Software, a leading provider of proposal automation software, presented at the 2022 APMP Bid & Proposal Convention (BPC) at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. Jason Anderson, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Expedience Software, presented “Cloud Collaboration with Office 365” detailing the many advances Microsoft has made in team collaboration in Office 365.
Anderson’s presentation was called “Cloud Collaboration with Office 365”. During his presentation, Mr. Anderson explored the latest advances of Microsoft Office 365 and demonstrated real-time co-editing in Microsoft Word, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams. Key takeaways included strategies for connecting desktop Word to the cloud; insight on how to sync SharePoint to local OneDrive files, as well as a section about Online Proposal management with MS Teams.
BPC is a three-day conference for proposal professionals and is sponsored by APMP, also known as the Association of Record for Bid, Proposal, Business Development, Capture, and Graphics Professionals. During the conference, attendees had the opportunity to connect with colleagues and learn proven strategies and best practices to help capture, write, produce, and manage proposals so they can win bids. All visitors to the Expedience Team at Booth #3 in the exhibit area during the conference received valuable insight into proposal and RFP automation. Expedience Software was also hosting giveaways throughout the day—including a $100 Amazon gift card raffle.
The team at Expedience Software is very pleased to have been a part of the event, and they look forward to seeing you at next year’s conference!
Expedience Software is a female-led company and an industry leader in the development of RFP and Proposal Software tools. It was founded by Melissa Mabon and Brooke Savage, two pioneers in proposal automation, in 2015. The company’s co-founders have extensive knowledge and experience in proposal management solutions. Since its inception, the company’s mission has been to imbue its team’s intimate understanding of proposal automation into every product it produces. Expedience Software is passionate about helping their clients win proposals, contact their team of experts today to discuss what Expedience can do for your next bid
