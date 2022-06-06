TSI Touch Designated Charter Member of Sony Electronics’ Professional AV Alliance Partner Network
TSI Touch Provides Increased Power and Flexibility to Sony’s Professional Display SolutionsUNIONTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSI Touch, a leading manufacturer of touchscreen and protective solutions for commercial grade displays and video walls, has aligned with Sony Electronics as a flagship member of their AV Alliance Partner Network. Sony’s AV Alliance Partner Network is powered by strategic alliances across the industry, offering compatible software and hardware solutions that bring additional value, creative freedom and enhanced compatibility to their lineup of professional displays. This growing partner ecosystem, which launched last year, includes many of the leading solutions providers focused on digital signage, conference collaboration and mounting.
TSI Touch is dedicated to consistently providing high quality, cost-effective solutions to the digital signage industry. Together, TSI Touch and Sony have developed the BRAVIA professional large format touchscreen display line which offers commercial-grade 24×7 operation. These touchscreen displays exhibit superior visual performance and are well-suited for demanding digital signage environments.
“TSI Touch is excited to be selected as a member of the AV Alliance Partner Network. This program leverages our history of collaborating with Sony and allows us to offer a more extensive list of professional display and touchscreen solutions to our customers,” said Gary Mundrake, TSI Touch President. “Sony Electronics continues to innovate and set the standard for how enterprises connect with the highest quality of service and delivers best-in-market offerings for their partner network.”
“Sony is pleased to announce TSI Touch as a charter member of our new Alliance Partner program,” says Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B, Sony Electronics’ Imaging Products and Solutions Professional Division, North America. “Our close collaboration over the years has enabled Sony’s customers to benefit from the enhanced interactivity, precision and responsiveness of a familiar touchscreen interface, integrated right into our BRAVIA professional displays.”
With a focus on interactivity, certification and compatibility, Sony’s AV Alliance Partner Network supports businesses across the AV spectrum, integrating with software solutions and hardware that address digital signage, IPTV, device management, computer vision and AI, AV control systems and unified communications. For more information on Sony’s program and to see a full list of supported, compatible and Alliance Partners, please visit https://pro.sony/alliances. To learn more about TSI Touch, please visit www.tsitouch.com.
About TSI Touch
TSI Touch strives to touch the world through visual technology. The employee-owned company is a leading manufacturer of touchscreen, digital signage, and protective solutions for commercial grade displays and video walls. TSI Touch is dedicated to consistently providing customers with high quality, cost-effective solutions. Customer satisfaction is the top priority of the organization and as a result, TSI Touch offers the best products the industry has to offer. Visit www.tsitouch.com for more information.
Tifanie Tiberio
TSI Touch
+1 4123904860
