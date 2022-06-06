Top Entrepreneurs to Hire Ghostwriting Companies; Set Out to Demolish Traditional Writers’ Hiring in 2022
Since decades, corporation tends to hire writers in-house for their writing, editing and proofreading needs. In 2022, things got changed. Top US entrepreneurs prefer to outsource writing services to ghostwriting companies instead of hiring since quality and team work are the essential component that make difference.
Most entrepreneurs go for a book to promote their social presence to describe their business, life challenges, relations and much more. From Book writing to publishing and promotion, all it takes is the time, effort, nerves, dedication and experience. Teams dealing with this particular area are proved to be reliable, according to top US entrepreneurs.
Here are the top entrepreneurs’ experiences
Tim Ferriss
Tim Ferriss is a New York Times bestselling author, investor, and public speaker. He is best known for his book, ‘The 4-Hour Work Week’. In it, he details his philosophy of "lifestyle design," which is all about working smarter, not harder.
Ferriss is a big proponent of hiring ghostwriting companies. He has said that ghostwriters are "worth their weight in gold." He has also said that the best way to find a good ghostwriting company is to ask around and get recommendations from trusted people.
Richard Branson
Richard Branson is the founder of the Virgin Group, which is a conglomerate of more than 400 companies. He is also an author and philanthropist, takes help from native writing companies.
Branson is another entrepreneur who advocates ghostwriting companies. He has said that he would never have been able to write all of his books without the help of these ghostwriting companies. He has also said that hiring a ghostwriter is one of the best investments an entrepreneur can make.
Tony Robbins
Tony Robbins is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and life coach. He is best known for his books, ‘Awaken the Giant Within and Unlimited Power’.
Robbins is another entrepreneur who relies heavily on ghostwriters. He has said that he would not be able to produce the volume of content that he does without their help. He has also said that hiring a ghostwriter is one of the best ways to get message out there.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk is the founder, CEO, and CTO of SpaceX, co-founder of Tesla Motors, and chairman of SolarCity. He is also the founder of The Boring Company, a tunnel construction company.
Musk is an entrepreneur who is constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries. He is also an advocate for hiring ghostwriting companies. He has said that ghostwriters are essential for getting his ideas down on paper quickly and efficiently.
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban is the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, co-founder of AXS TV, and chairman of the video streaming service, Magnolia. He is also an investor on the television show, Shark Tank.
Cuban is another entrepreneur who believes in the power of ghostwriters. He has said that they are a great way to get ideas down quickly and efficiently. He has also said that hiring a ghostwriter is one of the best investments an entrepreneur can make.
There it goes, the top entrepreneurs who recommend hiring a ghostwriting company.
