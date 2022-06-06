Demand for Global Wrinkle Fillers Market Size to Surpass USD 6.53 Bn Growth by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.20% | Dermal Fillers Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[219+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Wrinkle Fillers Market size & share revenue is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 9.20% to USD 6.53 billion by 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Allergan, Skin & Vein Institute LLC, Galderma Laboratories L.P, Merz North America Inc., and others.

What are Wrinkle Fillers? How big is the Wrinkle Fillers Industry?

Market Overview:

Dermal fillers are gel-like materials injected under the skin layer to achieve a younger appearance. They are used to remove wrinkles, plump the skin and lips, and remove acne scars. Wrinkle fillers’ effect can last six to twelve months after the procedure. Even though wrinkle fillers are safe, they can result in complications and side effects.

However, an experienced surgeon who chooses the suitable filler performs the correct procedure and injects skillfully which will ensure no such happenings.

Global Wrinkle Fillers Market: Dynamics

The primary driver for the global wrinkle fillers market has been identified as the increasing number of dermal filler procedures due to the up-surging demand for minimally invasive or non-surgical procedures in developed countries. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures are cost-effective and take less time, so an increasing number of clinics and hospitals around the world are adopting them. Also, there are a growing number of dermatologists and plastic surgeons, which is estimated to drive market expansion in conjunction with the factors listed above.

Market opportunities include changing perceptions about anti-aging treatments and an increasing number of hospitals and clinics with skincare and dermatology as a specialization. However, specific forces, such as the high cost of these products and the risk of side effects and complications, could impede market growth during the forecast period.

Wrinkle Fillers Market By Product Type (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable), By Filler Type (Botulinum Toxin, Soft Tissue Fillers (Collagen), Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxyl Apatite, Polylactic Acid, PMMA, Polyalkylimide), By End-user (Hospital, Cosmetic Clinics, Outpatient Centres, Beauty Centres), and By Region - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028



Wrinkle Fillers Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The infection of Covid-19 has had a significant impact on healthcare all over the world. Because wrinkle fillers are a cosmetic procedure that is not strictly necessary, appointments for them have been cancelled and delayed in order to prevent the spread of the virus. In addition, customers have been reluctant to spend money on pricey cosmetic procedures as a part of their reduced levels of discretionary spending due to the instability of the economy. The expansion of the wrinkle fillers market has been significantly impacted by disruptions in the supply chain that have been caused by lockdowns, the cancellation of flights, and a reduction in the manufacture of fillers. Nonetheless, as things return to normalcy, the increasing demand for such procedures will help recover the market to pre-pandemic levels.

In its comprehensive form, the research study investigates the Wrinkle Fillers Market from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective. Both the demand and supply sides of the market have been analyzed. The study on the demand side looks at the income of the market in a number of different regions before comparing it to the major countries. The research on the supply side looks at the leading competitors in the sector, as well as their presence in regional and worldwide markets and their strategy. Each major country in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America is widely researched.

Wrinkle Fillers Market: Segmentation Overview

The HA acid segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Since HA fillers are the go-to dermal fillers, they are produced by major manufacturers. There is a lower risk of complications and side effects when using HA fillers, which is the driving force behind the segment growth during the forecast period.

The biodegradable category in the product type segment accounted for the largest share of the global wrinkle filler market during the forecast period. Biodegradable fillers have more products and more applications than non-biodegradable fillers. Furthermore, newer products and less risk of side effects and complications are expected to drive the demand for this segment during the forecast period.

The global wrinkle fillers market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable

By Filler Type

Botulinum Toxin

Soft Tissue Fillers (Collagen)

Hyaluronic Acid

Calcium Hydroxyl Apatite

Polylactic Acid

PMMA

Polyalkylimide

By End-User

Hospital

Cosmetic Clinics

Outpatient Centres

Beauty Centres

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global wrinkle fillers market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Wrinkle Fillers Market:

Allergan

Skin & Vein Institute, LLC

Galderma Laboratories, L.P

Merz North America, Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Wrinkle Fillers market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.20% during the forecast period.

In term of revenue, the Wrinkle Fillers market was valued at around US$ 2.96 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6.53 billion, by 2028.

Based on filler type, the hyaluronic acid segment held the major share of the global wrinkle fillers market in 2021, and it is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the biodegradable dermal filler category held the largest market share during the forecast period due to the availability of more products and applications than non-biodegradable fillers.

On the basis of region, the North America held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to continue through the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Wrinkle Fillers industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Wrinkle Fillers Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Wrinkle Fillers Industry?

What segments does the Wrinkle Fillers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Wrinkle Fillers Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview:

The North American market for wrinkle fillers held the largest market share during the forecast period. This is precipitated by the increasing adoption of non-surgical procedures, including injectables. With high disposable income and spending capability on cosmetic procedures and leading dermal filler manufacturers, U.S. and Canada are expected to propel the demand in the region during the forecast period. Furthermore, as U.S. FDA approves more and more dermal fillers, the market in the region is expected to expand further.

The second-largest region is Europe. Dermal filler procedures are highly cost-effective in European countries compared to anywhere else in the world. This, along with high per capita income in countries like Spain and the availability of a wide variety of dermal fillers, with more than 140 options, is projected to drive the demand during the forecast period. Asia-pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing geriatric population in countries like Japan.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.96 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 6.53 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.20% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Allergan, Skin & Vein Institute, LLC, Galderma Laboratories, L.P, Merz North America, Inc., and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Filler Type, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

