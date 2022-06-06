In call with Burgum, Sanford CEO indicates flexibility on options for future of Mott nursing home

BISMARCK, N.D. – At the urging of Gov. Doug Burgum, Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen today indicated a willingness to gift the Good Samaritan Society building in Mott to the city instead of selling the skilled nursing facility, and to remove a deed restriction that would have prohibited the facility from being used for health care purposes.

During a more than 30-minute phone call today as a follow-up to discussions late last week, Gassen offered to gift the facility versus selling it as Sanford had proposed when announcing it would be closing the facility July 22 due to difficulty hiring qualified staff, increased operating costs and a lack of long-term sustainability.

North Dakota Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones, who also participated in the call, urged a greater focus on how to serve seniors where they are, through home and community-based services, transportation and nutrition programs.

Sanford representatives plan to meet with Mott officials Wednesday to discuss the facility’s future.

“The Good Samaritan Society is an important employer and health care provider for Mott and the surrounding region, and we appreciate Sanford’s willingness to work with the community on options for the facility and long-term care in the Mott area,” Burgum said.