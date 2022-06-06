Over 500+ Weight Loss Smoothie Recipes Revealed By Cocinaré For Their New Gopower eLite Personal Portable Blender Launch

Experience Healthy And Weight Loss Smoothies, And The Key To Achieving Smooth Smoothies With The Next Generation GoPower eLite Blender

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoPower eLite is designed to redefine what tomorrow’s blender should look and work like. With the modern lifestyle in mind, GoPower eLite creatively integrates the blender and sports bottle as one. They have a team gathered by good folks from the tech, fitness and nutrition industries. As millennials, they aim to create new healthy-tasty solutions for our generation, the Gen-Y.





Meet Cocinaré, their new compact powerhouse Gopower eLite Personal Portable Blender. Best-in-class blending performance. Available now on their Official Site & Amazon.

Customers prefer this blender most because of its exclusive features. It is affordable at $20% off plus another $10 off coupon applied at checkout (during their product launch promotion on Amazon) and for 1,100-peak-watt motor with 30,000 RPM Personal Portable Blender.

Moreover, Gopower eLite has an IF Product Design Award with a Vortex Blending System. Its 6 Blades Titanium Alloy blends the entire edibles and extracts the nutrients and vitamins within seconds. Its premium quality blades crush the food fruits and provide the most extracted juice, milkshake, and energy drink in a highly juicy form. It is most suitable for athletes, fitness freaks, and gym lovers.

Cocinaré also understand smoothies have becoming an on-the-go staple for health-conscious eaters. It's hard to deny that smoothies are easy to make, filled with fruits, veggies, and protein, and ready in seconds. They even developed their very own Cocinaré App to form their complete smart healthy-tasty ecosystem. Here are their top 4 simple, yet healthy and full of vitamins weight loss smoothie recipes that can keep you energized all day long. With the help of the Gopower eLite blender, you can make your healthy-tasty smoothies anytime and anywhere - Just blend all ingredients in their blender until smooth.

Green Madness

Ingredients & Nutrition: 1/3 cup water - 1/4 avocado - 1/3 cup parsley - 1/3 cup baby spinach - 1/2 tbsp chia seeds (Energy: 91.5Kcal - Fat: 7.5g - Fiber: 8g - Carbohydrate: 5g - Protein: 3g - Sugar: 0.5g)

Tropical Haven

Ingredients & Nutrition: 1/2 cup cubed peeled ripe mango - 1/2 cup sliced ripe banana - 1/2 cup fat-free milk - 1 teaspoon honey - 1/4 cup vanilla extract (Energy: 313Kcal - Fat: 6g - Fiber: 2g - Carbohydrate: 34g - Protein: 13g - Sugar: 29g)

Power Berry Smoothie

Ingredients & Nutrition: 1 frozen banana - 1/2 cup frozen blueberries - 1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt - 1/3 cup unsweetened coconut milk - 1/3 cup fresh blueberries (Energy: 316Kcal - Fat: 1.3g - Fiber: 3.3g - Carbohydrate: 39.8g - Protein: 5g - Sugar: 23.3g)

Red Madness

Ingredients & Nutrition: 1/4 cup frozen strawberries - 1/3 cup vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt - 1/3 cup milk – 1/3 cup ice cubes (Energy: 522Kcal - Fat: 37g - Fiber: 1.28g - Carbohydrate: 89.8g - Protein: 22g - Sugar: 70.6g)





The key to achieving smooth shakes and smoothies

Use a high-performance blender (at least 20,000 RPM)

Use the proper right blade for different ingredients

Selection of high-moisture, soft and fresh ingredients

Add some dairy/yoghurt

Blend ingredients in stages

Control over blender and ingredients to circulate using the pulse function





About Cocinaré

A wellness technology team that integrates curiosity, health, fitness, and life together. Started by creating a distinctive personal blender that revolves around simplifying a healthy lifestyle anytime, anywhere. And a community that empowers and inspires the wellness minded. Collaborated with certified nutritionist, wellness, and fitness coach. Combine physical challenge with fuel-yourself-right recipes, you'll begin to watch your body transform, your cravings change, and the rest of your diet naturally change too!

