From Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia

AZERBAIJAN, June 6 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

On the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend my sincere greetings to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

It’s a pleasure to note that our two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the friendly relations and cooperation are expanding efficiently.

Furthermore, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to working closely in enriching the relations between our two countries with economic content and I have no doubt that Your Excellency will pay a visit to Mongolia at the time of your convenience.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you, Your Excellency Mr. President, a good health and well-being, and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Yours sincerely,

Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

President of Mongolia

