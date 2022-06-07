People are moving to Alabama in droves for many reasons.

More people are moving to Alabama each year than are moving away for many key reasons, including the friendliness of the people and the low cost of living.

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2021, according to United Van Lines’ Annual National Movers Study, which used internal data to track Americans’ interstate migration patterns in 2021, 62.1% of Alabama relocations were people moving into the state, as opposed to 37.9% moving away. This strong trend continues into 2022 and indications are that this trend will continue for years to come, and here are several reasons why.Alabama is known for its warm hospitality and friendly people. Alabama is a state that is full of pleasant small towns. Across the US, there is an exodus of people from large cities to small towns. COVID-19 has been a big reason for the urban-to-rural migration, but it was happening at a fast rate even before the pandemic. Alabama also has its big cities like Huntsville, Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery. Bigger cities often boast a more diverse job market and better access to medical care. A quick Google search of "Why people are moving to Alabama" will list thousands of articles stating the reasons why, and hospitality usually tops that list.Another reason people are relocating to Alabama is the extremely low cost of living as compared to many other states. The cost of living is calculated by looking at the current cost of goods and services. When the price of living is low, you can expect to pay much less on food, taxes, real estate and housing expenses. Over time, the added savings can make a home in Alabama a practical purchase.Yet another reason the population is growing in Alabama are the gorgeous snow-white beaches and the warm weather. Alabama's annual BestPlaces Comfort Index of 7.3 (10 = best) indicates it is more comfortable than most states in the United States. From the trails of Monte Sano Mountain in the north to the beaches of Orange Beach along the Gulf Coast, Alabama days are sure to be filled with lots of of warm weather and sunshine. Along with the low cost of living, the weather is also one of the main reasons why more people are retiring to Alabama than most other states.Let's not forget about the food! Alabama is known for it’s southern flair with decadent desserts, fresh seafood from the gulf, and golden fried foods. Alabama is also home to many award-winning restaurants such as Cotton Row Restaurant in Huntsville, Filet & Vine in Montgomery and Big Fish Restaurant & Bar in Orange Beach. Alabama real estate sales are white hot, and have been rising for over a year, as the lingering economic effects of the pandemic have mixed with an already tight market to produce the current climate. In Baldwin County , for example new home sales have experienced a 33% increase from 2019 to 2020. (source https://baldwineda.com/economic-data/ According to the Alabama Center for Real Estate (ACRE) at the University of Alabama, the statewide median sales price in February for residential housing was $225,568.With 8% wage growth from 2018 to 2019, Baldwin County ranked 2nd among all small U.S. metro areas for total wage growth. (Source: Milken Institute)There are many other identified reasons that more and more people are relocating to Alabama, such as the festivals, business and tax incentives, college football, and much more...and the trend in population growth is not showing any signs of slowing down.