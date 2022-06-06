Financial Advisor Launches LinkedIn Content Initiative to Empower Business Owners on Tax-Advantaged Strategies 

Daisy Hui Corona is a financial advisor at Barnum Financial Group.

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are facing the most challenging time today, with a world full of financial uncertainties and anxiety, according to an article by U.S. News. To combat this, experienced financial professionals like Daisy Hui Corona, supported by her resources at Barnum Financial Group, are helping businesses and individuals change this narrative. Daisy recently launched a LinkedIn content initiative to educate clients and the rest of the world about tax-advantaged business planning strategies.

"My passion is to empower my clients to achieve their financial success and live the life of their dreams," said Daisy Hui Corona when asked why she launched this initiative. "I want to be a valuable resource for them. As a business owner myself, I understand what is most important to them. My role is not only as a traditional financial advisor but also as their trusted partner, a friend who cares about their success as much as mine. Everyone is on the journey to pursuing happiness and freedom. My value-added approach with my contagious content on LinkedIn enriches my clients with financial knowledge and the information on living life in a beautiful state daily, giving gratitude and handling challenges with grace, and having the vision to achieve all their desired goals. It’s a journey for us together to achieve all the health, happiness, and wealth that belongs to us!"

"At Barnum Financial Group, our financial professionals look to educate business owners on the strategies they need to help grow, protect, and transition their business," said Paul Blanco, Founder & CEO of Barnum Financial Group.

The recently published LinkedIn content is one of the several strategies used by Daisy to help as many business owners and organizations as possible. To catch this content, you can follow Daisy on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/daisyhuicorona/. If you’re a business owner and would like to speak to Daisy about your business, you can reach her by phone at 212-631-2063 (office) or 312-520-3906 (cell) or by email at hui.corona@barnumfg.com.

Barnum Financial Group is an award-winning national provider of comprehensive personalized planning, investment and protection solutions. Barnum offers a wide range of services for business owners, including risk management (liability coverage, key person insurance), executive benefits (executive bonus, deferred benefit plan, split-dollar), employee group benefits (group life, health, disability, retirement), succession planning (buy/sell agreement, exit strategy, coordination of business and personal estate planning).

