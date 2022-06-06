Submit Release
Flow Cytometry Market worth $6.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Study by MarketsandMarkets™

The global flow cytometry market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Flow Cytometry Market by Product (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagents, Consumables, Software), Technology, Application (Research, Clinical - Cancer Diagnostics, Hematology), End User (Academia, Research Labs, Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global flow cytometry market size is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flow Cytometry Market"
263 - Tables
40 - Figures
282 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65374584

Growth in the flow cytometry market is largely driven by the rising global incidence and prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, growing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia, growing public-private initiatives in the fields of immunology and immuno-oncology research, technological advancements, increasing incorporation of AI platforms in flow cytometry workflows, and increasing advancements in flow cytometry software. However, the high cost of flow cytometry products is a major factor hampering the growth of the market.

The bead-based flow cytometry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the global market is segmented into cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry. The bead-based flow cytometry segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This technology offers various procedural advantages over other cell-based assays, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=65374584

Flow Cytometry Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD 4.3 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2026 USD 6.3 Billion
Growth rate CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2026
Base year for estimation 2020
Forecast period 2021 - 2026
Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2026
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Technology, Product and Service, Application, End User, and Region
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, RoE, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, RoAPAC, Brazil, Mexico, RoLATAM
Key companies profiled Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Cytonome/ ST, LLC (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (US), Union Biometrica, Inc. (US), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK), Stratedigm, Inc. (US), NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. (US), On-chip Biotechnologies, Co., Ltd. (Japan), NEXCELOM BIOSCIENCE LLC (US), BennuBio Inc. (US), ORFLO Technologies (US), Bay Biosciences Co., Ltd. (Japan), BioLegend, Inc. (US), and CytoBuoy B.V (Netherlands).

Cancer diagnostic segment hold the largest share of the flow cytometry for clinical application market in 2020

In this report, the flow cytometry market for clinical applications is segmented into organ & tissue transplantations, cancer diagnostics, immunodeficiency diseases, hematology, and other clinical applications. Flow cytometry can be applied to cancer studies at every stage by measuring the amount of DNA in cancer cells, analyzing tumor cell proliferation, and immunophenotyping hematological malignancies. In addition, flow cytometry tools are used to determine the malignancy of a tumor by analyzing and enumerating a number of chromosomes and can thus be used to detect cancerous cells.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the flow cytometry market in 2020.

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the fasted growing region of the flow cytometry market. The APAC market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to key market players during the forecast period. Countries in this region are witnessing sustained growth in their GDPs and the disposable incomes of their middle-class population. This is expected to replicate into growth in healthcare spending, research infrastructure modernization, and increased penetration of advanced technologies (including advanced flow cytometry technologies) for research and clinical applications.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=65374584

Major players operating in the flow cytometry market:

About MarketsandMarkets™ 

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

