REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet by web conference June 8
Morehead City, NC
The N. C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet June 8 at 1 p.m. by web conference. An additional agenda item has been added. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.
Links and phone numbers, full agendas and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website.
WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission
WHAT: Regular Business Meeting
WHEN: June 8 at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Web Conference
Join the meeting by clicking here.
Audio conference:
1-415-655-0003
Access code: 2432 940 8070
Password: 1234
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
- Consideration of a variance request regarding oversize sandbags
- Consideration of Adoption of Amendments to 15A NCAC 7H .1805 Specific Conditions - Beach Bulldozing
