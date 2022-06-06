REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet by web conference June 8

Morehead City, NC

Jun 6, 2022

The N. C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet June 8 at 1 p.m. by web conference. An additional agenda item has been added. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

Links and phone numbers, full agendas and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: June 8 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Web Conference

Join the meeting by clicking here.

Audio conference:

1-415-655-0003

Access code: 2432 940 8070

Password: 1234

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Consideration of a variance request regarding oversize sandbags

Consideration of Adoption of Amendments to 15A NCAC 7H .1805 Specific Conditions - Beach Bulldozing

###