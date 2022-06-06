Industrial Boilers Market Size, Trends and Forecast with Key Players: Babcock & Wilcox, DEC, Siemens, Bharat, Mitsubishi
The Global Industrial Boilers Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.35% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on industrial boilers market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the stringent laws to regulate harmful emissions in the environment is escalating the growth of industrial boilers market.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the industrial boilers market in the forecast period are the increase in the demand for industrial boilers from the food and beverage industry, rise in the demand for clean technology in the chemical end use industry and the growing need for electricity. On the other hand, the substantial amount of capital investment and rise in the price of installation are further estimated to impede the growth of the industrial boilers market in the timeline period.
Major Market Competitors/Players
The major players covered in the industrial boilers market report are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., DEC, John Wood Group PLC., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Thermax Limited, ANDRITZ, Siemens, ALFA LAVAL, General Electric Company, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc., Bryan Steam, Superior Boiler Works, Inc., Vapor Power, Sofinter S.p.a, AB&CO GROUP, Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry Co. Ltd, Cleaver-Brooks, Inc, ZOZEN boiler Co., Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Segmentation: Global Industrial Boilers Market
On the basis of tubing methods, the global industrial boilers market has been segmented into fire tube boilers and water tube boilers.
On the basis of steam pressure, the global industrial boilers market has been segmented into high pressure boilers, medium pressure boilers and low pressure boilers.
On the basis of steam usage, the global industrial boilers market has been segmented into process boilers, utility boilers and marine boilers.
On the basis of furnace position, the global industrial boilers market has been segmented into externally fired boilers and internally fired boilers.
On the basis of shell axis, the global industrial boilers market has been segmented into horizontal boilers and vertical boilers.
On the basis of tubes in boilers, the global industrial boilers market has been segmented into multi-tube boilers and single boilers.
On the basis of water and steam circulation in boilers, the global industrial boilers market has been segmented into forced circulation boilers and natural circulation boilers.
On the basis of fuel type, the global industrial boilers market is segmented into coal-fired boilers, oil fired boilers, gas fired boilers, biomass boilers and others.
On the basis of product type, the global industrial boilers market has been segmented into condensing hot water boiler, integrated condensing hot water boiler, integrated condensing steam boiler, split condensing steam boiler, electric heated steam boiler, electric hot water boilers and others.
On the basis of boiler horsepower, the global industrial boilers market has been segmented into 10 - 150 BHP, 151 - 300 BHP and 301 - 600 BHP.
On the basis of industry, the global industrial boilers market has been segmented into food industry, breweries, laundries and cleaning firm, construction, pharmaceutical, automotive, pulp and paper, hospitals, agriculture, packaging and others.
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Industrial Boilers Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Industrial Boilers Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Industrial Boilers Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Industrial Boilers Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Industrial Boilers Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Industrial Boilers Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Industrial Boilers Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
