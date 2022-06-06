Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Los Angeles, where, together with President Biden and Vice President Harris, he will attend the U.S.-hosted Ninth Summit of the Americas from June 7-10. The Secretary will meet with heads of state and other leaders from North, Central, South America, and the Caribbean to discuss building a democratic, sustainable, and resilient future.  The Secretary will participate in a workshop on social inclusion and the economic contributions of migrants with mayors from across the Hemisphere, lead a conversation with journalism students on press freedom that will include launching a new network for digital communicators in the Hemisphere, highlight efforts to strengthen democratic governance at the Civil Society Forum, and underscore our shared goals towards a digital transformation at the CEO Summit.  At the Young Americas Forum he will tour an entrepreneurs’ expo with young business owners from across the hemisphere.

The United States is hosting the Summit of the Americas for the first time since its inaugural meeting in 1994.

