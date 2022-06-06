Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size to Hit USD 1,317.38 Billion By 2030 - Reports and Data

global injectable drug delivery market size is expected to reach USD 1,317.38 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.80% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global injectable drug delivery market size is expected to reach USD 1,317.38 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.80% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising trend of pre-filled syringes coupled with technological advancements is driving injectable drug delivery market revenue growth.

Initially, tablets, pills, or capsules were the only forms of medication. However, drugs are now delivered using more technologically advanced and intelligent systems. These systems are designed to deliver drugs to the targeted area, allowing them to be more localized than would otherwise be possible to reach through the blood stream. Patients who rely on medications on a daily basis prefer advanced injection devices compared to traditional ones. Given this, increasing need for effective and convenient drug delivery systems presents lucrative growth opportunity for manufacturers to develop sophisticated, user-friendly, and effective drug delivery devices.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1382

Top players profiled in the report include:

Vetter Pharma, Akorn Operating Company LLC, Catalent, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Elcam Medical, Schott, SHL Medical AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

The report on the global Injectable Drug Delivery market discusses in depth the current and emerging trends of the industry and discusses in detail the advancements in the technological and product sector. The report talks about the current and emerging and disruptive technologies in the healthcare sector that is impacting the market growth. Improvements in service quality, automation, increasing focus on patient-centric approaches, and rapid adoption of telehealth, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have accelerated the market growth.

Incorporation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, VR, AR, and wearable has emerged as significant tools in the healthcare industry. Doorstep medicine delivery, modernized medical facilities, and increasing investment in technology are some key emerging trends and are expected to continue to be prevalent going ahead. Key companies are actively investing in advanced technologies and forming strategic alliances such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, and corporate deals to gain a robust footing in the market.

The report further segments the Injectable Drug Delivery market on the basis of the different product types offered by the market, application spectrum, end-use industries, regions, and technologies among others. Regional analysis of the Injectable Drug Delivery market provides an extensive overview of the key regions where the market has gained a robust footing. It also studies the import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, trends, demands, and presence of the prominent players in the regions.

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Conventional Injectables

Pre-Filled Syringes

Auto-Injectors

Pen-Injectors

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Freeze-dried Products

Injectable Sterile Products

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-injectable-drug-delivery-market

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2021, Becton, Dickinson and Company, based in Franklin Lake, New Jersey, US, launched BD Ultrasafe Plus 2.25 ml Passive Needle Guard for use in drug-device combo products by pharmaceutical companies. BD UltraSafe PlusTM 2.25 mL's innovative design compliments biopharmaceutical companies' to combine effective product strategy by enabling patient-controlled injection for complex and high-viscosity medicines.

Conventional injectables segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to higher sales of traditional syringes due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases required in hospital and increasing number of surgeries worldwide. Furthermore, rapid immunization programs have also contributed to the growth of the segment.

Injectable sterile products segment is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. Increased demand for injectable sterile products can be attributed to improved quality assurance and storability. Additionally, injectable sterile products are pathogen-free and thus pose a lower risk of infection, which aids in segment revenue growth.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. In the US, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is increasing demand for smart and effective drug delivery options for better treatment. This in turn is spurring product development by manufacturers and research institutes in the region. Furthermore, presence of a robust healthcare sector, public healthcare reimbursements, and online delivery of medical devices and medications is expected to continue to boost market growth in this region.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1382

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.