Surgical Masks Market Growth 2022-2030: Increasing Need for Preventing the Spread of Viral Infections and Air Pollution

surgical masks market size was USD 4.02 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical mask market is forecasted to reach USD 10.20 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in the number of people with COVID-19 infections is expected to drive the global surgical masks market. According to the latest news from the World Health Organization, globally, there are 823,626 confirmed of COVID-19, and 72,736 new cases were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Moreover, due to this pandemic outbreak, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks everywhere. This, in turn, boosts the demand for surgical marks. The use of a face mask is extremely important to control such infections, especially in cases of circumventing droplet transmission. For blocking the transmission of SARS, the effectiveness of a surgical face mask is 68%. Hence, it is widely used by medical workers for the precaution of droplet transmission while caring for patients with such infections.

Rising use of surgical face masks is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. Furthermore, geriatric population with chronic conditions is more prone to such infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Hence, use of surgical face masks by the geriatric population is expected to drive the global market. The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in developed and developing countries presents a lucrative opportunity for this market. According to WHO data, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in countries stood at 97,689 in Italy, 38,309 in Iran, 78,797 in Spain, 82,447 cases in China, and 122,653 in the U.S.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Surgical Mask market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

3M Company, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Halyard Healthcare, Ansell Healthcare, Halyard Health, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, and Lac-Mac, among others.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Surgical Mask Market Segmentation:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane

Polyester

Cotton

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Reusable Mask

Disposable Mask

Basic Surgical Mask

Anti-fog Surgical Mask

Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

