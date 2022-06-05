Submit Release
Alexei Overchuk met with Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

RUSSIA, June 5 - On 4 June, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk received a delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov in Moscow.

During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of trade and economic cooperation issues that are of mutual interest to Russia and Uzbekistan. Particular attention has been paid to the priority tasks of expanding cooperation in transport and logistics, strengthening investment cooperation and developing industrial cooperation.

Alexei Overchuk and Sardor Umurzakov noted the positive dynamics in developing and strengthening bilateral relations between Russia and Uzbekistan, and confirmed a willingness to continue a constructive dialogue in all areas of interaction between the two countries.

