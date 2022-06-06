Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 10.33 Billion By 2030 - Reports and Data

global magnetic resonance imaging market is forecast to reach USD 10.33 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global magnetic resonance imaging market is forecast to reach USD 10.33 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive scanning technology that produces three-dimensional detailed anatomical images by incorporating powerful magnets and radiofrequency, unlike the X-Rays and CT Scans which make use of ionizing radiation technology. Inside parts of various joints, ligaments, cartilage, muscles, tendons, and other injured parts of the body, especially for the disorders of the soft tissues, which cannot be observed with X-Rays and CT scan, can be projected through MRI system. Rising number of geriatric population and increasing incidences of Alzheimer's disease and cancerous and non-cancerous tumors are few diseases that highly require magnetic resonance imaging for the treatments and procedures. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing neurological & cerebrospinal disease patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the MRI units in various healthcare centers is expected to boost the further rapid growth of this market.

The North American market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to its rising geriatric population and extensive demand for MRI units in the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of neurological patients in China, India, and Japan, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Japan hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Top players profiled in the report include:

GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd Inc., Esaote SpA, Shenzhen Anke Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Time Medical Systems, and FONAR Corporation.

The report on the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market discusses in depth the current and emerging trends of the industry and discusses in detail the advancements in the technological and product sector. The report talks about the current and emerging and disruptive technologies in the healthcare sector that is impacting the market growth. Improvements in service quality, automation, increasing focus on patient-centric approaches, and rapid adoption of telehealth, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have accelerated the market growth.

Incorporation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, VR, AR, and wearable has emerged as significant tools in the healthcare industry. Doorstep medicine delivery, modernized medical facilities, and increasing investment in technology are some key emerging trends and are expected to continue to be prevalent going ahead. Key companies are actively investing in advanced technologies and forming strategic alliances such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, and corporate deals to gain a robust footing in the market.

The report further segments the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market on the basis of the different product types offered by the market, application spectrum, end-use industries, regions, and technologies among others. Regional analysis of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market provides an extensive overview of the key regions where the market has gained a robust footing. It also studies the import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, trends, demands, and presence of the prominent players in the regions.

Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

High Field MRI Systems

Low-to-Mid-Field MRI Systems

Very-High-Field MRI Systems

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Closed MRI Systems

Standard Bore MRI

Wide-Bore MRI

Open MRI Systems

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Online retailing supply of the medical instrument and devices has been trendy in emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of distributor chains in the business process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Closed MRI units take detailed images of the anatomy in a narrow cylindrical body through a bore. Open MRI units, on the other hand, is not enclosed and designed as an alternative to patients with symptoms of anxiety or claustrophobia. The closed MRIs are more efficient as they can incorporate a higher magnetic field and an enclosed periphery for a much detailed scanning.

Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient alternative to the hospitals based outpatient procedures, maintaining a strong track record of quality care with positive patient outcomes. Ambulatory surgery centers are expected to grow the fastest at a rate of 7.9% throughout the forecast period.

