More about Carr: Georgia Legal Community Provides Over 3.5 Million Meals to State’s Regional Food Banks

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that attorneys across Georgia raised a total of $880,248.08 during the 11th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy fundraising competition. This is the equivalent of 3,520,992 meals for the state’s regional food banks to then distribute to Georgia children, seniors and families in need.

“I am incredibly proud to see that the generosity of Georgia’s legal community has not waned despite the overwhelming challenges we have all faced over the past two years,” said Carr. “In just two weeks, attorneys from across the state came together to raise a grand total of $880,248.08 and to ultimately provide over 3.5 million meals to our neighbors in need. While the 11th Annual Legal Food Frenzy has come to an end, it is important to remember that the need continues and that our regional food banks are accepting donations year-round.”

A total of 189 law firms and legal organizations, representing more than 19,000 members of Georgia's legal community, competed for the fundraiser’s two grand prize awards: the Attorney General’s Cup awarded to the team with the most points per person and the Bar President’s Award given to the team with the most overall points. For every $1 raised, teams earned four points in the competition.

“Year after year I am blown away by the contributions from our Georgia lawyers during the legal food frenzy,” said State Bar President Elizabeth L. Fite. “I’d like to extend a special thank you to our Georgia food banks, Attorney General Chris Carr, YLD Legal Food Frenzy co-chairs Morgan Lyndall and Veronica Cox, our regional representatives, and participating lawyers and law firms. We had a fantastic year, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the 12th Annual Food Frenzy next year.”

Habachy Law of Atlanta won the Attorney General’s Cup for the eighth consecutive year, earning 82,615 points per person. Greenberg Traurig of Atlanta won the Bar President’s Award for the third year in a row, earning 272,988 total points. Additional winners were crowned in seven award categories based on organization type and size.

“Georgia’s food banks are extremely appreciative for eleven years of partnership with Georgia’s legal community,” said Executive Director of Feeding Georgia Danah Craft. “Their continued support fuels regional efforts to fight hunger, and their generosity affects countless members of their community every day. With inflation increasing and pandemic assistance programs coming to an end, our network of food banks are working hard to ensure that our neighbors have what they need going into the summer months. Georgia's lawyers and legal professionals continue to support us in our mission to feed more hungry children, seniors, and families. We thank the Attorney General’s Office, State Bar, Young Lawyers Division, and every participant for their leadership, hard work, and commitment.”

Since the fundraiser’s inception in 2012, the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy has provided the equivalent of over 20 million meals for food banks across the state.

The annual competition is open to all lawyers in the State of Georgia with special awards categories for sole practitioners; small, medium and large-sized firms; corporate/in-house counsel; judges; and legal organizations. All of the funds collected are donated to the regional food bank that serves each competitor’s respective community.

The Legal Food Frenzy is spearheaded by a team of young lawyers who oversee the promotion of the competition across the state. The 2022 efforts were led by the Young Lawyers Division Legal Food Frenzy Co-Chairs Morgan Lyndall and Veronica Rogusky, as well as regional representatives listed at galegalfoodfrenzy.org/leadership.

A complete list of the 11th Annual Legal Food Frenzy winners can be found on the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy website.