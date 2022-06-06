Supercomputer Market Size Projected To Reach USD 17.22 Billion at a CAGR of 9.5%, By 2030

Reports And Data

Supercomputer Market Size – USD 7.61 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends – Research on COVID-19 treatment and vaccine.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing application of the supercomputers in medical research and weather forecasting is driving the demand.

The global Supercomputer market is forecast to reach USD 17.22 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With an increase in the workload and a rise in sophisticated applications in the coming years, the demand for the supercomputers is expected to grow. The increase in the research for treatment of the Covid-19 virus has also propelled the machine’s demand. It is also applicable for monitoring climate and forecasting natural disasters.

The U.S. is the not the only country that is in the race for manufacturing supercomputers. China is also in this race and their Tianjin supercomputer, though slower than Summit, is within striking distance, and this suggests China likely has technology coming in the recent years that can compete with EL Captain and Aurora as well. China is not known for being so forthcoming with the technological competence, and it is possible they are hiding their advancements in the field. This is not only a race between companies but also among companies.

On March 27, 2020, the U.S. government announced the creation of the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium. This organization is a coalition of academic institutions, federal agencies, and partners in the industry to provide researchers working on the vaccine access to supercomputer with a motive to accelerate the whole process. This will propel the demand for these computers.

The COVID-19 impact:

The coronavirus outbreak is a human tragedy, affecting thousands of people. The situation is evolving every day, and governments across the globe have launched unprecedented public-health and economic responses. The demand for supercomputers is witnessing a dramatic growth as corporates understand the need to invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Moreover, the competitiveness among companies for understanding the antibodies of the virus and the development of their vaccines is fueling the market demand. Companies are collaborating and merging with each other for the development of new treatments and vaccines. COVID-19 is going to witness a fair amount of data analytics and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to think through every possible possibility going forward.

Further key findings from the report suggest,

• Ranked number 1 and used extensively is IBM’s Summit. This supercomputer is now being used to analyze the Covid-19 Virus, to find the things that can kill the virus, which will require tremendous research. The supercomputer will provide with potential to react more rapidly and effectively prevent and mitigate such kind of disasters in the future.

• The need for high processing power as the intensity of the problem gets more complicated is creating a need for supercomputers to solve problems quickly that would otherwise require years. Vector processing machines held the largest market share of 36.2% in 2019.

• Governments across the globe have realized the need for supercomputers owing to their growing importance in today's crisis situations. Moreover, competitiveness and security is also another contributing factor. These supercomputers are also used to develop electronic warfare tools and advance defense systems. The government entities segment will grow with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

• The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share owing to the growing investment in access and processing of huge data. India, Japan, and China are also investing heavily in the technology. China has already developed some supercomputers such as PAI-Bsystem, Tianhe-2A, and Sunway TaihuLight.

• Key participants include IBM Corporation, Cray Inc., Lenovo Inc., Sugon, Inspur, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Atos SE, FUJITSU, and Penguin Computing, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Supercomputer market on the basis of type, applications, end user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Vector Processing Machines

• Tightly Connected Cluster Computer

• Commodity Cluster

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Biology Area

• Military and Defense Mission

• Weather Forecasting and Climate Patterns

• Scientific Research

• Advance Database

• Others (Smog Control System, Simulated Environment in Automobile, Financial Market Place, and Airline Industry)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Commercial Industries

• Government Entities

• Research Institutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

