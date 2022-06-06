With 8.9% CAGR, Global Concrete Fibers Market Size to Hit US$ 3,687.2 Million by 2028 | Growing Impetus to Enhance the Infrastructure Development Worldwide to Bolster Demand

In the year 2020, more than 2,500 worldwide infrastructure projects were proclaimed — which was a rise of 5.5 percent from 2019. More than a half of which were classified as sustainable infrastructure projects, such as solar and wind power. Such factors are projected to thrust the market growth of concrete fiber over the years.

Concrete Fibers Introduction

Concrete is an essential component of any construction project, whether it is building roads, a ground floor in a residential house, or a power plant. This is due to the fact that concrete is extremely durable, but it can be compliant to cracks and ruptures as subsoil frosts and fluxes, if it moves, or if tree roots press upward on the concrete. This can be a vital issue for construction projects, as cracks and fractures give rise to expensive repairs and could trigger a catastrophe. Reinforced concrete comes into the picture as a great solution to this problem. Concrete is reinforced when it has appropriate fibers in the blend to strengthen its ductility and toughness. Unlike non-reinforced concrete which is likely to break up when it cracks and fractures, reinforced fiber concrete will hold its structural integrity, as it is fastened together by these fibers when a split forms. The fiber-reinforced concrete holds a major role when high tensile strength and decreased corking is required.

Moreover, it enhances the impact strength of concrete, restricts the crack development and paves the way to a greater strain capacity of the composite material. Other than that, fibers for concrete are available in various shapes and sizes. The primary factors that are majorly influencing the attribute of fiber-reinforced concrete are the percentage of fibers, water-cement ratio, and length and diameter of fibers. In such a way, fiber-reinforced concrete has been swiftly developing all across the building industry since homeowners and building contractors began to discern and acknowledge its numerous advantages.

Furthermore, fiber reinforced concrete is achieving a rising intrigue and curiosity among the concrete commune for the decreased construction labor costs and time. Along with cost concerns, quality issues are of significant importance for construction and fiber-reinforced concrete further satisfies these needs as well.

Concrete Fibers Market Dynamics - Growing impetus to enhance the infrastructure development worldwide

The term infrastructure speaks about the fundamental physical systems of a business, region, or an entire nation. These systems are likely to be capital intensive and high-end investments and are essential to a nation’s prosperity and economic development. The infrastructure is significant for rapid economic growth and relief from problems like poverty in the nation. The efficient infrastructure along the lines of road and railway transport systems, power, ports, airports and their effective functioning is also required for the integration of the nation’s economy with other economies of the world.

There has been growing impetus from governments and authorities all over the world to enhance the infrastructure worldwide for the betterment of the economy of the nation. The number of global infrastructure projects even continued to grow in the year 2020, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the efforts to encourage the worldwide economic recovery. According to the government and the official figures, the global infrastructure projects are estimated to structure the rock bottom of plans for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, in the year 2020, more than 2,500 worldwide infrastructure projects were proclaimed — which was a rise of 5.5 percent from 2019. More than a half of which were classified as sustainable infrastructure projects, such as solar and wind power. Such factors are projected to thrust the market growth of concrete fiber over the years.

Concrete Fibers Market Segmentation

The global concrete fibers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, grade, end use, and region.

By Type:

Synthetic Concrete Fiber

Nylon

Polyester

Polypropylene

Others

Steel Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

Natural Concrete Fiber

Basalt Concrete Fiber

By Application:

Pavement

Shotcrete

Precast

Slabs

Others

By End User:

Transport Infrastructure

Roadways

Highways

Bridges

Railways

Ports & Airports

Others

Building & Construction

Residential

Non-residential

Mining & Tunnel

Shafts and Tunnel lining

Slope Stabilization

Underground Mining

Others

Industrial Flooring

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Concrete Fibers Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in the global concrete fibers market are NV Bekaert SA, BASF SE, Sika AG, ABC Polymer Industries, LLC, Cemex SAB de CV ADR, Fibercon International Inc., Nycon Corp., The Euclid Chemical Company, Owens Corning, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., and Teijin Aramid B.V

