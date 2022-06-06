With 5.1% CAGR, Floor Screeds Market Expected to be Worth US$ 1,066.2 Million by 2028 | Improvement in Worldwide Infrastructure Elevating the Demand

The soaring construction projects, all over the world, in the form of residential and commercial spaces is majorly elevating the demand of construction materials including floor screeds across the global markets.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “ Floor Screeds Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2028” analyzed by Material Type (Cementitious Screed, Calcium Sulphate Screed, and Synthetic Resin Screed), By Screed Type (Bonded Screed, Unbonded Screed, Floating Screed, Flowing Screeds, and Heated Screeds), By Floor Thickness (Less Than 30mm, 30mm To 60mm, and Above 60mm), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2028. The global floor screeds market expected to reach a value of US$ 1,066.2 Mn by 2028 with a significant CAGR of 5.1%.

Floor Screeds Introduction

Floor screeds are made up of cementitious materials and sand blended. It is based on a suitable mix design and is applied to provide a leveled surface for the floor finish, which is introduced to the surface of the floor screed. So, floor screed can be acknowledged as a base for the floor finish that directly influences the performance of the floor finish. The major components required for making a floor screed are cement, clean sand, and water. To obtain some specific properties, the mixture is modified with additives.

Based on requirements and application, it can be categorized into unbonded screed floor, bonded screed floor, floating screed floor, and heated screed floor. The screed that does not bond directly to the floor can be categorized as an unbonded screed floor. It makes use of polythene or damp-proof membrane, which is laid on top of the concrete base. As for this category, the thickness of the screed is confined to 50mm for the standard screed.

Besides, the bonded screed floor is bonded onto the substrate with the slurry bonding to the concrete substrate. This type of screed is ideal for thinner applications where heavy loading is anticipated. Thirdly, the floating screed floor is generally applied over insulation. It insulates well itself and should be kept away from cracking due to shrinkage with insulation or edging foaming. Lastly, the heated screed floor is another type of floating screed with underfloor heating, which is a screed laid over an underfloor heating system.

Floor Screeds Market Dynamics

In this time and age, around 55% of the global population – about 4.2 billion inhabitants – reside in cities. This trend is projected to stay. According to the estimates, by the year 2050, along with the urban population more than doubling its present-day size, almost 7 out of 10 people across the world are estimated to reside in cities. As a point of fact, with more than 80% of worldwide GDP created in cities, urbanization has the potential to bestow to sustainable growth if administered well by growing productivity, enabling innovation and fresh ideas to emerge. Thus, the strengthening urbanization all across the globe is further accelerating the improvement in worldwide infrastructure leading its way to increasing construction projects globally.

The greater net income of the population is on an equal footing with a supreme lifestyle and changing preferences towards luxurious alternatives. Attributing to said facts, the growing disposable income and altering preferences of the population is further accelerating the demand of excellent-quality flooring, essentially boosting the demand of floor screeds across the markets. On this account, the global floor screeds market is projected to rise significantly in the forthcoming future.

It is no mystery that an investment in real estate is a wise and sensible decision that can be made in the matter of branching out the investment portfolio. Along with the tremendous ROI one is likely to get as a property owner, it is also an appealing fact that the property being an investment will never likely to lose its value, and might even enhance in value the whole time it stays on the books. Irrespective of the investments in residential or commercial space, there is always going to be a requirement for property for either living in or doing business – which turns out to be another reason for it being an incredible idea to add some to the books.

Moreover, the rising disposable income of the population worldwide is further surging the number of investments in high-end real estate properties. Such factors are also projected to contribute positively to the growth of the global floor screeds market in the future years

The soaring construction projects, all over the world, in the form of residential and commercial spaces is majorly elevating the demand of construction materials including floor screeds across the global markets.

Floor Screeds Market Segmentation

The global floor screeds market is segmented on the basis of material, screed type, floor thickness, end use, and region

By Material Type

Cementitious Screed

Calcium Sulphate Screed

Synthetic Resin Screed

By Screed Type

Bonded Screed

Unbonded Screed

Floating Screed

Flowing Screeds

Heated Screeds

By Floor Thickness

Less Than 30mm

30mm To 60mm

Above 60mm

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Floor Screeds Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global Floor Screeds market are:

Longcliffe Quarries

Tarmac

Sika Group

Munster Floor Screed

Base Concrete Company

Cemex UK

Flowcrete Group

EasyMix Concrete UK

Premier Floor Screed

Rapid ReadyMix Concrete

LKAB Minerals

Saint-Gobain Weber

Ronacrete

GM Floor Screeds

PC Flooring

